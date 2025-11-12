Mac And Cheese Lovers Flock To This Chain For Its Customizable Menu

Does it get more comforting than macaroni and cheese? It's pretty much the perfect side. Even the wildly cheap boxed mac and cheese options like the classic blue box Kraft Dinner manage to satisfy the cheesiest cravings. So, when it comes to a chain that's all about noodles — including multiple mac and cheese options and a customizable mac and cheese bar — you know it's got to be pretty good.

That's exactly what you'll find at Noodles & Company — a fast casual (not fast food) chain that opened in 1995 and now has around 450 locations in 31 states. The restaurant brand, which unsurprisingly specializes in noodle-based dishes, has a wide range of culinary influences that include Asian, Italian, Cajun, and American comfort foods like mac and cheese. It's also one of the few chains that serve pasta.

In terms of mac and cheese, Noodles & Company offers four options on its standard menu, including creamy cheddar (also the base for the other three options), Buffalo Chicken Ranch, Pulled Pork BBQ and Garlic Bacon Crunch. For each mac and cheese dish, Noodles & Company allows you to customize your dish with an optional protein. Selections include Parmesan-crusted chicken breast, grilled chicken breast, pulled pork, marinated steak, oven-roasted meatballs, sauteed shrimp, or seasoned tofu.