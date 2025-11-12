Here's What To Do If Your Canned Goods Become Frozen By Mistake
It's easy to accidentally forget a few cans in the trunk after a trip to the store, but once the temperatures dip below freezing, that's when the trouble can start. Most of the canned goods you should always have in your pantry are actually designed to last for many years, but if they freeze, it can change the food's safety and texture in ways that aren't obvious at first glance.
This is because of what happens when a can freezes — the change in temperature causes the contents to expand, which can strain the seams of the can, and this can create tiny cracks that easily let bacteria in. So if you are to come across a frozen and swollen can, you should proceed with caution and check it carefully once it has thawed. If the contents look or smell strange (or they have turned a different color), then don't even taste it — just throw it out at once. And if the can has in any way burst or if the seams are broken, you need to throw it out immediately, too, preferably disposing of it in a way that no one (even animals) can access. And yes, this rule applies for everything from beans to the once-popular canned meat no one even eats anymore.
Here's what to do if your canned goods become frozen by mistake
The rule of thumb is if there's any at all doubt, you're safer to throw it out, as no can is worth the risk of food poisoning. However, once you've inspected the can and you're confident the can hasn't been compromised, then patience is key. Do not try and thaw the can quickly by heating — instead, you should let it defrost slowly in the fridge (ideally overnight); this keeps the temperature consistent and minimizes bacterial growth.
Once it has thawed, if it has stopped bulging, open it carefully and transfer the contents to a clean container, ensuring that it looks and smells completely normal. Then, it should be safe to store at room temperature. Properly cooking it through will be essential when you're ready to eat, and in fact for low-acid foods like canned vegetables or meat, giving it a 10-minute boil is an extra precaution you can also take. Although it should be noted that the texture may not recover from being frozen — particularly for beans — but fortunately, canned goods can turn into a surprisingly delicious meal, especially when mixed into soups or stews where texture matters less.