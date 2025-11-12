Here's what to do if your canned goods become frozen by mistake

It's easy to accidentally forget a few cans in the trunk after a trip to the store, but once the temperatures dip below freezing, that's when the trouble can start. Most of the canned goods you should always have in your pantry are actually designed to last for many years, but if they freeze, it can change the food's safety and texture in ways that aren't obvious at first glance.

This is because of what happens when a can freezes — the change in temperature causes the contents to expand, which can strain the seams of the can, and this can create tiny cracks that easily let bacteria in. So if you are to come across a frozen and swollen can, you should proceed with caution and check it carefully once it has thawed. If the contents look or smell strange (or they have turned a different color), then don't even taste it — just throw it out at once. And if the can has in any way burst or if the seams are broken, you need to throw it out immediately, too, preferably disposing of it in a way that no one (even animals) can access. And yes, this rule applies for everything from beans to the once-popular canned meat no one even eats anymore.