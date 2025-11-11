The Best Oreo Flavor On Stores Shelves Isn't Actually The Original

Oreos aren't just milk's favorite cookie – they're ours, as well! Consisting of two crunchy cookies and a creamy filling, there is simply nothing not to love about the iconic cookie. And while the original chocolate flavor with vanilla cream is the default choice for many snackers, there are a plethora of Oreo flavors to choose from, with more unique flavors — both limited and permanent — that are introduced on a regular basis. The brand has amped up its run of unique flavors in recent years, with varying levels of deliciousness (and a few discontinued flavors we're still mourning). But all of these flavor selections make it difficult to know the good from the bad. So, to help guide the casual snacker through the intricacies of Oreo cookies, we got to work ranking a selection of nine Oreo flavors from worst to best.

It would be easy to assume that the original flavor topped our list, but you would be wrong. Our favorite was none other than the dark chocolate option. This take on the snack has the same chocolate cookies we all know and love, but with dark chocolate cream filling in place of vanilla. They stunned in both the visual and flavor departments, with a matching dark brown exterior and interior. We also loved the taste of the cookie and filling, which was incredibly rich in chocolate flavor and more luxe than an original Oreo. If you haven't tried this flavor, you really ought to — especially if you have a weakness for all things chocolate.