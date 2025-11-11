The Best Oreo Flavor On Stores Shelves Isn't Actually The Original
Oreos aren't just milk's favorite cookie – they're ours, as well! Consisting of two crunchy cookies and a creamy filling, there is simply nothing not to love about the iconic cookie. And while the original chocolate flavor with vanilla cream is the default choice for many snackers, there are a plethora of Oreo flavors to choose from, with more unique flavors — both limited and permanent — that are introduced on a regular basis. The brand has amped up its run of unique flavors in recent years, with varying levels of deliciousness (and a few discontinued flavors we're still mourning). But all of these flavor selections make it difficult to know the good from the bad. So, to help guide the casual snacker through the intricacies of Oreo cookies, we got to work ranking a selection of nine Oreo flavors from worst to best.
It would be easy to assume that the original flavor topped our list, but you would be wrong. Our favorite was none other than the dark chocolate option. This take on the snack has the same chocolate cookies we all know and love, but with dark chocolate cream filling in place of vanilla. They stunned in both the visual and flavor departments, with a matching dark brown exterior and interior. We also loved the taste of the cookie and filling, which was incredibly rich in chocolate flavor and more luxe than an original Oreo. If you haven't tried this flavor, you really ought to — especially if you have a weakness for all things chocolate.
Oreo flavors that floundered
Of course, not every flavor of Oreo hits the spot. At the bottom of our list were Toffee Crunch Oreo cookies, which sport an overwhelmingly artificial flavor. The Birthday Cake option also ranked low. This flavor was initially released in 2012 to celebrate the brand's 100th birthday. However, it was such a hit with customers that it eventually became a permanent item. The dark chocolate Oreo was originally announced in December 2018, and was released in January of the following year. The flavor isn't as kooky as some of the brand's other offerings, but Oreo did add some novelty to the release by announcing the cookie's debut during the dark days of December leading up to that year's winter solstice.
As for the original chocolate and vanilla flavor? Well, that took third place. While it wasn't bad, it was far too skimpy on the icing. You might want to reach for the Double Stuf if you want a better balance of cream to cookie. Still, there was nothing horribly wrong with the original flavor. Though it should be noted that, when it comes down to it, there is nothing original about the Oreo, as it actually got its start as a Hydrox knock off. Maybe this game of dress up that Oreos have taken on in recent years is simply a part of its crunchy, creamy DNA.