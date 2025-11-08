Why Costco Shoppers Are Convinced This Staple Item Has Seriously Gone Downhill

It seems Costco has stopped selling individually wrapped paper towel rolls and now only sells them in batches, which some complained makes storage more difficult. One Reddit user said they had both older Kirkland paper towels and newer ones in their home, and they did a comparison of each. "There very definitely is a quality difference," they wrote. People are most likely disappointed because the quality difference has not resulted in a lower price. And when you have lower-quality paper towels, it's hard to make them last longer, meaning you ultimately spend more per year on the same-priced product. "One roll used to last us [an] eternity, but now we go through one a week," someone else wrote. On Costco's website, customers had similar thoughts. "The quality has gone down," someone wrote in a 2025 review, adding "the pattern, absorbency and packaging has been all over the place." Another reviewer said the brand's quality "has tanked so drastically."

Others have noted that it isn't just Kirkland paper towels that have gone downhill. Over the last few years, customers have noticed declining quality on a number of Kirkland Signature items, from paper towels to toilet paper and prepared foods. However, this isn't unique to Costco. Consumers have complained all over the place that grocery items are not worth the money they once were and that "shrinkflation" (the idea of keeping prices the same but offering less of the product) has also been an ongoing problem.