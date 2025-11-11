Take A Bite Out Of History At This 102-Year-Old Route 66 Diner Patrons Can Still Visit Today

Making it long-term in the restaurant industry can be difficult — a sad truth evident by all the restaurants struggling to stay open in today's economy. One study conducted by the University of California Berkeley and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 17% of independently owned restaurants fail within the first year, with the median lifespan of a new restaurant being about four and a half years. So when a restaurant stays open for more than a century, that restaurant is not only an anomaly — it's accomplished a nearly impossible feat.

That brings us to Lou Mitchell's in the heart of downtown Chicago — right at the very start of the historic Route 66. The diner, which was opened in 1923 by Lou Mitchell's father, began serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes. Soon after, it was passed on to his son, the now iconic Uncle Lou Mitchell. According to the restaurant, Lou Mitchell's was the first restaurant in Chicago to serve breakfast all day. It also says the diner was the first place to serve eggs in a skillet.

The restaurant has been a favorite of politicians, athletes, and celebrities alike — most famously hosting former presidents like George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. Today, the diner continues to serve a large menu of classic breakfast and lunch options. The food quality, paired with the historic nature of Lou Mitchell's, is what makes the restaurant such a can't-miss destination.