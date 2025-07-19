The Perfect Tool For Making Donut Holes With A Consistent, Round Shape
You've probably tried to fry some donut holes yourself at home and know how hard it is to get that perfect, round shape each time. Dough is messy enough on its own, your hands get dirty, and no matter how hard you work, the sizes never come out the same, which can make it seem like your efforts were all in vain. But thankfully, there's a simple kitchen tool that will solve this problem: an ice cream scoop.
Yes, the same scoop that you use to serve ice cream is a lifesaver when you're in the mood for some good ol' homemade donut holes. A small spring-action ice cream scoop, also a cookie scoop, gives you perfectly equal portions of dough with hardly any more work. This also matters because the size makes sure your donut holes will be evenly cooked. If they're bigger than the rest, you're left with raw centers or burnt edges, and if they're smaller, you risk the chance of coming out with some overcooked holes. With a scoop, you don't get all that.
Another plus is the fact that it is safer and easier to fry with. It's not safe to put dough into hot oil using your hands, but when you use a scoop, your hands do not come into contact with the heat at all. Most scoops come with a spring release, which makes releasing dough easy without having to shake the dough off or use other utensils.
Choosing the perfect ice cream scoop
When you're making donut holes, you also need to choose the right kind of scoop. After all, they come in different sizes, so you can choose to have your donut holes as big or small as you desire, while remembering that the time in the heat will differ. Scoops are usually defined by how many of them it takes to fill one quart, and the higher the number, the smaller the scoop. A nice balance is a #60 or #70 scoop of about 1 to 1.25 inches in diameter. This will give you ideal bite-sized snacks.
To fry your holes using an ice cream scoop, simply dip it into a bit of oil or flour at first, so the dough doesn't stick, and drop your holes directly into hot oil. The scoop's movement naturally forms a ball, and because of its fixed size, you end up having bakery-quality donut holes in the comfort of your kitchen. As you work your way to making more, you can begin to experiment with some recipes (Like our mouthwatering custard-filled Boston cream donuts, but in the form of holes!) Scoops also work for baking, so there's no fear of skipping out on some yummy coconut baked donuts either.
Donuts are popular for a reason, and having some bite-sized treats on the go, or as party snacks, makes the classic pastry all the more fun.