The Perfect Tool For Making Donut Holes With A Consistent, Round Shape

You've probably tried to fry some donut holes yourself at home and know how hard it is to get that perfect, round shape each time. Dough is messy enough on its own, your hands get dirty, and no matter how hard you work, the sizes never come out the same, which can make it seem like your efforts were all in vain. But thankfully, there's a simple kitchen tool that will solve this problem: an ice cream scoop.

Yes, the same scoop that you use to serve ice cream is a lifesaver when you're in the mood for some good ol' homemade donut holes. A small spring-action ice cream scoop, also a cookie scoop, gives you perfectly equal portions of dough with hardly any more work. This also matters because the size makes sure your donut holes will be evenly cooked. If they're bigger than the rest, you're left with raw centers or burnt edges, and if they're smaller, you risk the chance of coming out with some overcooked holes. With a scoop, you don't get all that.

Another plus is the fact that it is safer and easier to fry with. It's not safe to put dough into hot oil using your hands, but when you use a scoop, your hands do not come into contact with the heat at all. Most scoops come with a spring release, which makes releasing dough easy without having to shake the dough off or use other utensils.