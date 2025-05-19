How To Properly Store Strawberries In A Mason Jar For Maximum Freshness

Strawberry season is upon us, and that means fridges across the U.S. will soon be overflowing with them in preparation for making everything from glossy strawberry tarts to roasted strawberry and basil lemonade. That is, of course, provided they stay fresh for that long. More than almost any other fruit, strawberries have a reputation for being fresh and succulent one minute and shriveled and moldy the next. If you're looking for ways to increase this tasty little fruit's longevity, look no further than the almighty Mason jar.

Any Millennial who leaned into the Mason jar craze of the mid-2010s will be unsurprised to learn that they're one of the best ways for keeping delicate produce (like strawberries) fresh much longer than the flimsy plastic clamshells from the grocery store. The reason is that Mason jars help provide a stable climate for the strawberries, with no openings for bacteria or moisture to wriggle through. Mason jars are also non-porous, and — provided they're squeaky clean — unlikely to harbor microbes or fungus that will spoil your strawberries.

Though some claim that this storage method can keep your berries fresh for weeks, the reality is that they'll likely remain plump and juicy for about 10 days, depending on how fresh they were when you put them in the jar. You can help ensure this timeframe by making sure your berries are bone dry when they go into the jar, and storing them in a nice, cold area of your fridge (think shelf, not door).