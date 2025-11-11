The Clear Sign That Your Sourdough Starter Is Beyond Saving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Figuring out how to make a sourdough starter at home can be tricky and takes a lot of patience. Beginners are most likely to make common mistakes that kill their sourdough starter, and like any other hobby with a learning curve, it's all part of the process. But for safety reasons — and to ensure your efforts aren't in vain — you should know the clear signs that your sourdough starter is beyond saving. Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to help us figure out when it's time for a new batch instead. "If you ever see mold, pink or orange discoloration, or smell something truly rancid, that's a clear signal it's beyond saving," he told us. "At that point, the safest move is to discard it and start fresh."

On the flip side, a sign that your sourdough starter — also known as levain — is doing well is when it's bubbly and gives off a pleasantly tangy scent and a wheaty, sweet aroma. "You can also perform a float test by dropping a spoonful of levain into water," Myhrvold advised. "A mature sourdough starter will have enough carbon dioxide in it to float in liquid. If it can float, it can leaven your dough." Be careful, though — a starter may also give off signs that appear suspicious, and while it's not a lost cause, it will need to be revived.