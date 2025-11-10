This Car Company Makes Some Of The Best Pepper Mills In The World
The evolution of what appears to be a simple device demonstrates the complexity of making and designing useful things. Take the pepper mill — you twist the moveable sections and ground peppercorns pour out of the top. However, there's a lot going on in this mechanism, so much so that the manufacturing and design acumen needed to make it originated from the same company that makes a French automobile brand.
The Peugeot is a French car recognized worldwide for its unique look. The company that manufactures the Peugeot automobile began as a flour mill owned by the Peugeot brothers, Jean-Frédéric and Jean-Pierre. In 1810, the Peugeot brothers converted the family flour mill into a steel mill and used rolled steel to begin making clock mechanisms, corsets, sewing machines, and other steel goods under the Lion trademark. In 1840, Peugeot created a coffee mill with an innovative grinding mechanism. Then, in 1874, the company manufactured its first pepper mill, the Z model. This model is still in production today and is considered, among other models of Peugeot-made pepper mills, to be world class. The Z models, among numerous Peugeot pepper mill designs, are so desirable among foodies that collectors can't stop hunting down retro Peugeot pepper mills. The company briefly split into two divisions. La Société des Automobiles Peugeot produced cars, and Les Fils de Peugeot Frères, made tools, bicycles, and other steel products.
The complexity and styles of pepper mills
The Peugeot pepper mill uses a patented milling system that allows the user to adjust the size of the ground peppercorns. Over time, the original designs changed, and mills were introduced that were made of crystal, different kinds of wood, and in a variety of shapes, including a smaller Bijou model in 1894 and the tall, slender Hostellerie model in 1953.
Pepper mills have continued to evolve with changing technology. Some of the current models of pepper mills are electric. If you like the convenience of automatic milling, you can choose from a variety of the best electric salt and pepper grinders that will do all of the work for you. Peugeot France currently offers a stunning variety of pepper mills in traditional and electronic designs. Some of the designs available include wooden hand-powered models like the Paris U'Select, the manual stainless steel Bistro Chef, and the Daman Electric.
If you're interested in modern pepper mills, you can even purchase a budget-friendly model of this must-have kitchen gadget at Aldi, with advanced features built in. Home chefs will appreciate the versatility of owning a pepper mill to help concoct sauces using finely ground pepper, add spice to steaks and salads, and more!