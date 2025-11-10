This Car Company Makes Some Of The Best Pepper Mills In The World

The evolution of what appears to be a simple device demonstrates the complexity of making and designing useful things. Take the pepper mill — you twist the moveable sections and ground peppercorns pour out of the top. However, there's a lot going on in this mechanism, so much so that the manufacturing and design acumen needed to make it originated from the same company that makes a French automobile brand.

The Peugeot is a French car recognized worldwide for its unique look. The company that manufactures the Peugeot automobile began as a flour mill owned by the Peugeot brothers, Jean-Frédéric and Jean-Pierre. In 1810, the Peugeot brothers converted the family flour mill into a steel mill and used rolled steel to begin making clock mechanisms, corsets, sewing machines, and other steel goods under the Lion trademark. In 1840, Peugeot created a coffee mill with an innovative grinding mechanism. Then, in 1874, the company manufactured its first pepper mill, the Z model. This model is still in production today and is considered, among other models of Peugeot-made pepper mills, to be world class. The Z models, among numerous Peugeot pepper mill designs, are so desirable among foodies that collectors can't stop hunting down retro Peugeot pepper mills. The company briefly split into two divisions. La Société des Automobiles Peugeot produced cars, and Les Fils de Peugeot Frères, made tools, bicycles, and other steel products.