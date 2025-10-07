Why Collectors Can't Stop Hunting Down Retro Peugeot Pepper Mills

Today's modern kitchens are filled to the brim with modern gadgets and high-tech appliances, but there's something to be said for pieces that stand the test of time. Vintage Pyrex dishes can make any kitchen look a little more retro, old school MacKenzie-Childs pieces are highly collectable, and restored antique appliances like toasters and mixers are all the rage. One of the most in-demand items are Peugeot pepper grinders which are something of a culinary status symbol amongst foodies. A stash of old pepper grinders might sound a little weird to the uninitiated, but to those who love these iconic kitchen tools, they're more than just something to season food; it's all about owning a well-made piece (or several pieces) of culinary history.

While Peugeot is arguably better known for its cars, the French company has been making pepper mills since the 1870s and they are considered by many chefs to still make the best grinders in the business. The beauty lies in the craftsmanship of the grinding mechanism, which is made by individually cutting the teeth of the gears before case-hardening the metal. This makes the grinders much stronger than mass-produced alternatives and if they're well cared for they can last for decades. Peugeot also holds a patent for an adjustable knob to control the size of the peppercorn crack, called "U'Select."