The 9 Best Electric Salt And Pepper Grinders To Do The Dirty Work For You
Salt and pepper grinders are a staple in the kitchen and on the dining table, but if you are still using the same manual version you've had for years, it may be time to upgrade to a more modern, convenient model. Electric salt and pepper mills take the hard work out of seasoning your dishes, and come with a variety of useful features too. Since so many models exist on the market, however, it can be tricky to suss out which ones are the best fit for your household.
To make the decision simpler, we have narrowed down the best electric salt and pepper grinders in a variety of categories, to allow you to choose what the most important feature is for you. From rechargeable batteries to adjustable grinders, and large capacity mills to compact pocket-sized condiments, we have considered a wide variety of features to come up with our favorite models.
All of the options on our list score highly in customer reviews across at least two websites, meaning that you can be confident that they have been tested by real customers and have come up to scratch. Let's take a look at the nine best electric salt and pepper grinders to help you choose the best one to fit your needs.
Best single grinder: Finamill Ultimate Spice Grinder
For an electric grinder that is a little more unconventional, you should try the Finamill Ultimate Spice Grinder. Although this is a single grinder rather than a set, it can grind salt, pepper, and other spices from just one mill. It comes with four detachable spice pods which can be used to keep the spices separate to prevent flavor contamination. Reviewers loved this concept and were delighted to have freshly ground spices easily available, alongside the usual salt and pepper.
The interchangeable spice pods are very much the unique feature of this grinder, and are BPA free and easy to change with one hand at the click of a button. This model is rechargeable — though a battery version is available if you prefer — and customers report that the charge lasts a long time. There are plenty of other features too, from an LED light at the bottom, to adjustable coarseness, meaning this is a grinder that will keep most amateur chefs happy. Though it is at the higher end of the price scale, most reviews felt it was worth the investment.
As if its functionality wasn't enough, the Finamill grinder also happens to look great, and comes in a variety of different colors too. If you want your electric grinder to stand out, this is the one for you.
Buy Finamill Ultimate Spice Grinder set from Amazon for $100.
Best compact grinder: TLYSXPRO Small Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
If you're short on space in the kitchen and on the lookout for a more compact set of electric salt and pepper grinders to match your other miniature kitchen tools, this set from TLYSXPRO needs to be on your shortlist. These miniature condiments are also ideal for traveling, complementing the perfect picnic, or any other situation where full-size grinders would be too much.
Measuring 5.51 inches in height and with a diameter of just 1.49 inches, most reviewers think they are the perfect size for either in the kitchen or on the go, but just as comfortable to use as a regular set. They are rechargeable using the included USB cable, and customers comment that one charge lasts a while. They are available in numerous colors including the ever-trendy greige, as well as sage green and stainless steel.
One reviewer did comment that the smaller size does mean more frequent refilling, but this is a relatively minor gripe for what is otherwise considered a quality item. Unlike many grinders on the list, they don't have an LED light, but if size is your main concern, they are definitely an excellent choice at a reasonable price.
Purchase TLYSXPRO Small Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set from Amazon for $39.99
Best budget grinder set: FRTONYI Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
If you want an electric salt and pepper set that won't break the bank but will still look great on your dining table, this grinder set from FRTONYI is the perfect compromise. Available either as black and white or both in black, the grinders are sleek and trendy, and have most of the features present on much more expensive sets.
Reviewers have commented on the rechargeable battery and how it keeps a great charge, and the adjustable coarseness is a welcome feature for most, too. Speed of grinding and the noise level are also highlighted as positives — both features that disappoint on some pricier models.
The circular window on the front looks great, but a few customers commented that it is tricky to refill from the front. Since they hold plenty of seasoning, however, this issue isn't likely to come up often. With an LED light underneath to let you see the seasoning clearly, there's very little to dislike about this budget grinder set. If you've been considering buying electric grinders but aren't sure, this set is a pretty good way to test them out.
Buy FRTONYI Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set on Amazon for $23.86
Best rechargeable grinders: Home Hero Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
When choosing an electric salt and pepper set, one of the main decisions is between battery or rechargeable. If you like the idea of the rechargeable option, this set from Home Hero is an excellent option. It includes a USB charging stand that allows you to conveniently charge the salt and pepper mills whenever they are not in use. Customers loved this feature, and felt it made them stand out from other grinder sets. It also conveniently catches the salt and pepper "dust" that inevitably escapes after each use, preventing further mess in the kitchen.
Another handy feature that customers appreciated is the measuring cups that are included with the set, allowing you to measure out exact quantities for cooking and baking. With adjustable coarseness, one-handed dispensing, and a stylish design, there is plenty to love about this set.
Like many sets on this list, the Home Hero grinders have an LED light, but it is blue rather than the conventional white, and a few reviewers were puzzled at this decision, since it doesn't illuminate the seasoning as you would expect. However, if you are looking for reliable rechargeable electric grinding salt and pepper, the Home Hero set is a great choice.
Purchase Home Hero Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set on Amazon for $34.99
Best adjustable coarseness: Tomeem Electric Salt and Pepper Set
Having a set of electric salt and pepper shakers makes preparing dinner much more fun, but what if you want to switch things up occasionally? Some recipes call for a pinch of ground black pepper, while others need some cracked peppercorns or coarse sea salt. Fortunately, there is an all-in-one solution in the form of these adjustable coarseness grinders from Tomeem.
Reviewers commented that the grinding speed is very fast — perfect when you are multitasking at the stove. Some also advised that filling them with coarse salt and pepper is the most effective option even if you are planning to use the fine coarse option most of the time. The battery got great reviews too, with customers agreeing that a single charge lasted longer than expected. Even when it runs out, with their type-C fast charging port, you can have them fully recharged in an hour.
The large capacity of these electric salt and pepper mills means that you won't have to refill them very often, which some reviewers were relieved at, since filling them can be tricky. With lots of features including an LED light and one handed operation, the Tomeem electric grinders offer a versatile solution at a reasonable price.
Buy Tomeem Electric Salt and Pepper Set on Amazon for $49.99
Best battery grinder: Flafster Kitchen Premium Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
While most of the electric grinders on our list are rechargeable, and many reviewers see this as a positive feature, there are some people who would prefer to have replaceable batteries instead. If this applies to you, then this battery operated salt and pepper grinder from Flafster Kitchen is an excellent option. Made from stainless steel, they have a wood and metal presentation stand that means they will look great on your counter top or dining table. The stand also helps to prevent mess by catching any crumbs that are left on the bottom.
Adjustable coarseness and a bright LED light are features that reviewers mention as being extremely handy, and the dispenser is easy to refill too. It is worth noting that each grinder requires 4 AA batteries, which aren't included, so make sure you have them available to avoid disappointment when you can't use your salt and pepper mills straight away! For those wanting a battery operated mill, this set is a solid option.
Buy Flafster Kitchen Premium Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set on Amazon for $29.42
Best stylish grinder: ZWILLING Enfinigy 2-pc Electric Salt/Pepper Mill Set
If you want your electric salt and pepper grinders to be the centerpiece of your dining table, you will need to choose a set that is as stylish as it is functional. Zwilling are known for their modern, attractive kitchen appliances, and their Enfinigy salt and pepper set is no different. This sleek, slimline ceramic set looks stunning in black and white, and will demand to be on show at all times.
The Zwilling set is not short on features either, as reviewers pointed out. They are rechargeable and come with a USB cord, have an automatic LED light, and the small 360 degree window near the bottom allows you to see when they need refilling.
Some reviewers have complained that the noise during grinding is louder than they would expect, so if you're looking for a near silent option, these may not be the right ones for you. Overall, if the aesthetic of your salt and pepper mills is the most important factor, you won't be disappointed with the style these will bring to your kitchen and dining room.
Purchase ZWILLING Enfinigy 2-pc Electric Salt/Pepper Mill Set from Amazon for $100.06
Best grinder with LED light: Lidaop Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder:
One feature of certain electric salt and pepper grinders that can add to both the function and the aesthetic is the addition of an LED light. The light makes the grinder look modern while also making it easier to see the seasoning as you apply, which is especially useful if you are having a romantic meal by candlelight. While many models have an LED light included, reviewers of the Lidaop Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set praise it as being particularly bright and useful. While other grinders may have a light that is mainly aesthetic, the LED on this model genuinely illuminates the food, making it easier to apply the correct amount of seasoning.
Where reviews of some salt and pepper grinders complain that the seasoning is dispensed slowly, customers comment that the Lidaop set is quick and efficient, which is important if you are cooking with them and using them repeatedly. With additional features such as adjustable coarseness and dust cover, this electric salt and pepper set is a versatile and reliable option, and comes at a great price too.
Buy Lidaop Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder on Amazon for $33.66
Best overall grinder set: Thermomaven Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Some of the electric grinders on our list look stylish, some have an abundance of features, and others are appreciated by reviewers for their reliability — but what if you want a premium set that provides all three? The Thermomaven Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is our overall recommendation, providing good value as a mid-range set that has plenty of features.
The mills are made from stainless steel and have large capacity dispensers, meaning you won't have to refill them frequently. Reviewers comment that they are quick to charge and the battery lasts a long time — they even come with a cable each for charging them both at the same time.
They are convenient to use with one hand, which multiple reviewers with arthritis highlighted as a big plus. Six different coarseness settings means you can easily change from finely ground black pepper to large chunks of sea salt, and the bright LED light got great feedback too. Electric salt and pepper grinders may be a luxury that you are not sure if your kitchen needs, but this set from Thermomaven is guaranteed to make cooking and seasoning your food much more fun, so why not give them a go?
Purchase Thermomaven Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set from Amazon for $49.99
Methodology
With so many models of electric salt and pepper grinders to choose from, we used customer reviews to help narrow down the best one in each category. Every item on this list scores 4 out of 5 or more in customer reviews across multiple sites, including Amazon.
Both positive and negative reviews were considered to deduce which models were consistently reliable, and which features stood out on each one. Functionality was the main consideration, but aesthetics were also taken into account in the search for grinders that performed well while looking fabulous.