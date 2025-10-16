Don't Skip Buying This $12 Aldi Kitchen Gadget If You Can Get Your Hands On It
It's automatic, stylish, and a kitchen staple for home cooks — this fan-favorite item from Aldi is one product you'll regret skipping if you're lucky enough to see it in stores. We're talking about the electric salt and pepper mills by Ambiano ($12.99). This useful kitchen gadget comes in two color sets: black and white, or two shades of green. Considering that competitors can sell for more than double or triple the same cost, it's no wonder it's so hard to get your hands on these.
For those who have yet to experience this automatic kitchen tool, it's a bit different from the manual grinders you may be used to. When you flip a gravity mill upside down, the grinding mechanism is triggered when the salt granules or peppercorns touch it. It then automatically grinds the salt or pepper, making it very simple to efficiently season your meals. The mills are also well-suited to mitigating mess because the spices are released from a small area at the top; you can also adjust the grind coarseness.
These mills are so popular due to their no-fuss system, as they operate without buttons, come with necessary batteries in the box, and include a two-year warranty. Despite the fact that they were only just re-announced as part of the Aldi Finds lineup in September, it seems they've since already sold out. It's happened before, so if you see a set, you should definitely pick it up. Otherwise, check out Chowhound's recommended list of nine best electric salt and pepper grinders instead.
Other Aldi Ambiano must-buys, if you can find them
Aldi operates on a unique restocking system, which is why it's important to note the absolute worst days to shop there, so you don't waste your energy on a poorly timed trip. As new releases hit shelves, there are some especially popular products that happen to disappear quickly. So, like the electric salt and pepper mills, if you see any of the following, make sure you snap them up before someone else does.
If you visit on a lucky restock day, you may come across some rarer kitchen gems. Aldi recently announced plans to restock Ambiano's The Everything Pizza Grill for $29.99, which is set to hit shelves again on October 15. This product is well loved for its temperature settings, versatility, and the quality pizzas it produces. Like many of Aldi's best-selling kitchen products, they only arrive in set shipments, and once they're all bought up, they're gone.
You'll also want to grab the Ambiano Immersion Blender. This product is typically available in two colorways (white and black) and includes an efficient 500-watt motor. Previous versions also included a handy chopping bowl. The latest edition seems to be a dupe for a much pricier option sold by Cuisinart, running about $70 (that's quite the commitment if you aren't making soups every other meal). At Aldi, you can get this quality alternative for just under $15 instead. And if that's not enough reason to pop into your local store, check out these other 13 kitchen products to buy at Aldi as well.