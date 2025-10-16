Don't Skip Buying This $12 Aldi Kitchen Gadget If You Can Get Your Hands On It

It's automatic, stylish, and a kitchen staple for home cooks — this fan-favorite item from Aldi is one product you'll regret skipping if you're lucky enough to see it in stores. We're talking about the electric salt and pepper mills by Ambiano ($12.99). This useful kitchen gadget comes in two color sets: black and white, or two shades of green. Considering that competitors can sell for more than double or triple the same cost, it's no wonder it's so hard to get your hands on these.

For those who have yet to experience this automatic kitchen tool, it's a bit different from the manual grinders you may be used to. When you flip a gravity mill upside down, the grinding mechanism is triggered when the salt granules or peppercorns touch it. It then automatically grinds the salt or pepper, making it very simple to efficiently season your meals. The mills are also well-suited to mitigating mess because the spices are released from a small area at the top; you can also adjust the grind coarseness.

These mills are so popular due to their no-fuss system, as they operate without buttons, come with necessary batteries in the box, and include a two-year warranty. Despite the fact that they were only just re-announced as part of the Aldi Finds lineup in September, it seems they've since already sold out. It's happened before, so if you see a set, you should definitely pick it up. Otherwise, check out Chowhound's recommended list of nine best electric salt and pepper grinders instead.