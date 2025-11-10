Teddy Roosevelt Couldn't Get Enough Of This British Breakfast

Many of you are probably familiar with the full English breakfast — the big, greasy fry-up of sausages, eggs, bacon, beans, and tomato. But that's hardly the only British-style breakfast out there, and one lighter, sweeter option caught the attention of none other than President Theodore Roosevelt. This dish was called a "fat rascal," and it's somewhere between a scone, a biscuit, and a rock cake — a small fruit cake that's often served with tea. Roosevelt often began his mornings with fat rascals, served with butter, jam, a hard-boiled egg, and copious amounts of coffee.

Considering Roosevelt's reputation for preferring simple American food (and fat rascals being obviously non-American), how did they end up on his breakfast plate? It was most likely the doing of his wife, Edith Roosevelt, who had a much-loved recipe for them. The fat rascal is most commonly linked to Yorkshire in northern England. They're sometimes called "turf cakes" or "turf buns," and they originated around the mid-1800s, where they were baked over peat fires in the seaside town of Whitby.