This Otherworldly Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is Carved Into A Sicilian Cave

Tucked into the limestone cliffs of the hilly Ibla district in the historic Sicilian town of Ragusa, Locanda Don Serafino offers one of the most remarkable restaurant experiences in Italy. Part of the dining room is literally carved into the rock, and the contrast between crisp white tablecloths and dramatically illuminated stone is a sight to behold. The historic restaurant occupies the former warehouses of a local church, complete with stone masonry and vaulted arches, making a meal there feel all the more unique and extravagant.

But don't think this is a restaurant that places style over substance — Don Serafino wields a highly coveted Michelin star. (It may not be the wildest Michelin restaurant setting, though; that honor goes to an underwater restaurant in Norway.) Chef Vincenzo Candiano crafts tasting menus that draw on Sicilian produce and traditions, often featuring local seafood, citrus, ricotta, and house-made pasta. Unsurprisingly, prices lean premium, comparable to upscale tasting menus in the United States. As of October 2025, a six-course degustation costs €130 ($152), while more elaborate tasting menus are available for €150 or €190 ($175 or $222). Wine pairings will set you back an extra €70 to €140 ($82 to $163), depending on the number of courses. Diners on a budget can opt for the à la carte menu, which offers two items from the various tasting menus for €90 ($105).