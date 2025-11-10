This Otherworldly Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is Carved Into A Sicilian Cave
Tucked into the limestone cliffs of the hilly Ibla district in the historic Sicilian town of Ragusa, Locanda Don Serafino offers one of the most remarkable restaurant experiences in Italy. Part of the dining room is literally carved into the rock, and the contrast between crisp white tablecloths and dramatically illuminated stone is a sight to behold. The historic restaurant occupies the former warehouses of a local church, complete with stone masonry and vaulted arches, making a meal there feel all the more unique and extravagant.
But don't think this is a restaurant that places style over substance — Don Serafino wields a highly coveted Michelin star. (It may not be the wildest Michelin restaurant setting, though; that honor goes to an underwater restaurant in Norway.) Chef Vincenzo Candiano crafts tasting menus that draw on Sicilian produce and traditions, often featuring local seafood, citrus, ricotta, and house-made pasta. Unsurprisingly, prices lean premium, comparable to upscale tasting menus in the United States. As of October 2025, a six-course degustation costs €130 ($152), while more elaborate tasting menus are available for €150 or €190 ($175 or $222). Wine pairings will set you back an extra €70 to €140 ($82 to $163), depending on the number of courses. Diners on a budget can opt for the à la carte menu, which offers two items from the various tasting menus for €90 ($105).
What to expect at Locanda Don Serafino
Whichever menu you choose, expect dishes that shift with the seasons and harvests, and mix Sicilian tradition with modern experimentation. Head chef Vincenzo Candiano was born on the island, and his cuisine focuses on local ingredients. Sicily's fertile volcanic soil supports produce like eggplant, tomatoes, and artichokes, while nearby waters offer tuna, swordfish, anchovies, sardines, and squid. Menu items rotate regularly, but highlights have included black spaghetti with sea urchin, cuttlefish, and ricotta, braised pork belly with a savory nougat and radishes, and horse meat tartare (a controversial food in the U.S., but less so in Italy) with roasted bone marrow.
For those who enjoy wine with dinner, the restaurant's cellar holds more than 2,000 labels, ensuring a perfect pairing for every course. The restaurant's sommelier can also give you a tour of the cellar with tastings, just be sure to book in advance. To keep things ultra-local, consider sampling a Sicilian wine like Cerasuolo, a full-bodied red that pairs well with meaty dishes and is produced only on the island.
If you can't get enough of the cave-like setting, you can stay overnight at Locanda Don Serafino's boutique hotel, where some rooms are partially carved into stone, echoing the restaurant's style. It's a short walk from the restaurant, giving you a chance to stroll through Ragusa, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its Baroque churches, maze-like lanes, and sun-bleached limestone terraces.