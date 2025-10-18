You Can Dine Under The Sea At This Michelin Star Restaurant In Norway

Are you a fan of "The Little Mermaid"? Do you gravitate toward unique and creative fine dining experiences? If you answered yes to both of those questions, we have just the restaurant for your next splurge of a meal. Just a heads up — you'll be dining underwater. Of course, there's an acrylic wall between diners at Norwegian Michelin star restaurant Under and the fish of the sea, but the majority of the building is submerged off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean, combining a seasonal, set menu with views rivaling that of a snorkeler or submarine.

Even better, the under-the-sea dining destination is created to merge with its natural surroundings, rather than intruding on or causing damage to the ocean ecosystem. You might not expect its thick concrete walls to be hospitable to the fish and aquatic plants of the Atlantic, but as it turns out, the rough texture of the cement water mixture provides small pockets of space that essentially act as tiny apartments for limpets and kelp to live in, slowly transforming the unnatural to natural. The restaurant, Europe's first underwater restaurant, is also known for working with marine biologists and environmental experts to care for the marine ecosystem nearby and keep it healthy — people who have visited the restaurant have even noted that restaurant staff had named several of the fish that swim by their panoramic window often. And yes — the menu includes lots of seasonal seafood.