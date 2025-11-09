Tuna Salad Gets A Savory Boost From A Familiar Snack

Ready to add some cheesy crunch to your tuna salad? There are a few ways to make every bite as delicious as possible. For example, waiting until the last minute to add your Cheez-Its helps preserve that satisfying crunch. If you're eating your tuna mixture right away, go ahead and crumble the crackers directly into the mix. If you're saving it for later, add them just before serving to avoid sogginess. And because these crackers are high in sodium, it's best to taste as you go to keep your seasoning balanced.

While you can mix Cheez-Its directly into tuna salad, you don't have to. For a lighter option, try serving the salad on a bed of lettuce and topping it with Cheez-Its instead of croutons for extra flavor and texture. Or if you're making a sandwich, layer them on top of the salad before adding the second slice of bread for extra crunch. For the crispiest bite, separate the tuna and Cheez-Its with a leaf of romaine lettuce to keep the crackers from softening under the mayo or avocado, another tuna salad swap. If you prefer to serve the tuna salad on its own, you can still get that satisfying crunch. Skip mixing the crackers in and use the extra-big variety of Cheez-Its as edible scoops instead.