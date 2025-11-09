Mashed potatoes are widely considered a warm, comforting, versatile dish. They work well as a side, but can also be turned into soups or casseroles. Given their popularity, there's a wealth of expert tips on how to make the best mashed potatoes. For those who want a side of mashed potatoes without all the peeling and boiling, brands like Hungry Jack Potatoes have produced instant alternatives. Like other well-known products, Hungry Jack is a subsidiary of another company, in this case Basic American Foods (BAF). This is common in the food industry — for example, The Campbell's Company owns two major pasta sauces.

What may come as a surprise to many consumers is that BAF is not the original owner of Hungry Jack. Over the years, the brand has changed hands multiple times, becoming part of several diverse product portfolios. Understanding the history behind Hungry Jack sheds light on how some of the foods we take for granted have traveled through complex corporate landscapes before landing in our kitchens.