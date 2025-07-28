The Absolute Best Store-Bought Cake Frosting Just Gets Everything Right

If you've ever spent the time to upgrade your homemade frosting game, then you know it can be a time-consuming effort. It's often made from butter, powdered sugar, and milk, and because it uses fresh ingredients, it only lasts around one to two weeks in the refrigerator. If you're in a time crunch or don't want to deal with the hassle, a container of store-bought frosting can speed up your baking routine — or serve as a backup in case your homemade frosting doesn't turn out right.

In Chowhound's ranking of store-bought frosting, a familiar baking brand made the top of the list for its variety and spreadability. We found that among the Pillsbury brand's several flavors, its vanilla and chocolate fudge frosting stayed true to form in the taste department. Another highlight was its price: Pillsbury also usually sells at a reasonable price point of under $2 per 16-ounce container, making the value worth the cost.

As a part of Pillsbury's "Creamy Supreme" line, the vanilla and chocolate frostings met expectations by having a smooth and easily workable texture that's perfect for decorating cookies and cakes. What's more impressive is their ability to stay soft even after being refrigerated, so they're ready at a moment's notice. Consistency is everything with frosting, and Pillsbury's recipe got it right.