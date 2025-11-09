The Absolute Best Way To Remove Fried Food Smells From Your Kitchen

Fried food is just too good to resist. Maybe it's the irresistible crunch or the burst of flavor from all that fat that makes every bite worth the calories. But whether you're making buttermilk-brined crispy chicken or golden french fries, frying at home can make your kitchen can smell like oil for days. And that's probably because you keep repeating one of the worst deep frying mistakes you may not even know you're making: not ventilating your kitchen properly.

Courtney Landry, product development director and home cleaning expert at Norwex, a brand that makes environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional cleaning products, told Chowhound in an exclusive that proper airflow is the most effective way to keep fried food smells from lingering in your kitchen. "The best way is to cook in a well-ventilated area! Keep windows open when frying to minimize smells, and turn on your kitchen's exhaust fan," Landry said.

While air circulation is the best way to combat fried food odors, it works best when paired with a quick cleanup afterward. "After frying, be sure to immediately wipe down all surfaces with a cleaning agent to remove any residue," Landry said. Cleaning counters, stovetops, and nearby surfaces helps eliminate grease that can harbor bacteria and trap smells. "For tough odors, I also recommend placing a bowl of baking soda somewhere in the kitchen, as it absorbs smells," she added.