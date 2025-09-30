The Herbal Secret To Battling Kitchen Odors Isn't Lavender Or Lemongrass
When it comes to herbal remedies for unsavory scents in the kitchen, most tend to use lavender or lemongrass. Though both are viable options, rosemary is another way to effectively tackle foul smells. This is an herb that many most commonly associate with chicken dishes and cooking. But it is also great for its calming effects which are just one of its added bonuses. It's also nice to know that rosemary is surprisingly effective for pest management, so it just makes sense to plant this rustic herb in your garden.
Rosemary naturally covers unwanted odors when its oils and natural aroma are carried through steam, and this works with both fresh and dried versions of the herb. To make use of its effects, boil the stems on your stovetop and allow the steam to fill the kitchen and surrounding areas. It's recommended that you allow the plant to simmer in the water for upwards of 10 minutes, which will allow the steam to express the essential oils into the air, combatting undesirable scents.
If you're concerned about wasting the water once you've made use of the rosemary steam, not to worry — you can take the excess and pour it (once cooled) into a spray bottle to use as additional air freshener. A quick spritz or two throughout your kitchen or fridge, and you'll be treated to a refreshed, better-smelling space. What's more is that you can combine other ingredients to amplify the scents emanating from your stovetop. You might try infusing lemon and vanilla extract alongside your rosemary branches as well.
Rosemary has many uses
Rosemary hosts myriad benefits beyond masking smells. The herb also serves as a gentle air purifier; its properties allow it to soften and subtly clean the air in whatever space you choose to use it in. Its calming effects are yet another benefit of steaming rosemary in your home. The plant itself also absorbs the carbon dioxide in your air and produces oxygen. When paired with its naturally occurring oils, you get a lovely smelling home that's also easier to breathe in.
Pest management is another bonus to having this plant on hand. Rosemary is similar to lavender in its ability to keep pests at bay. This is because insects like mosquitoes, spiders, and ants are naturally repelled by the herb due to its strong aromatic qualities. The bugs are confused by its scent and essential oils, which helps drive them away. If you place bundles of rosemary in corners prone to spiders, this will help deter them further, only adding to the list of ways you can make use of fresh herbs before they spoil.
In terms of health benefits, rosemary contains antioxidants and has many antimicrobial properties that some note are good for dental health. Just as you can easily sprinkle it over your food, rosemary is also lovely in the form of tea. Consumed in a comforting, hot cup, it may be good for maintaining blood sugar levels and could even aid in increasing your mood. But before you incorporate it into your diet, make sure you've got everything you need to know about cooking with rosemary down pat.