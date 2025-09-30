The Herbal Secret To Battling Kitchen Odors Isn't Lavender Or Lemongrass

When it comes to herbal remedies for unsavory scents in the kitchen, most tend to use lavender or lemongrass. Though both are viable options, rosemary is another way to effectively tackle foul smells. This is an herb that many most commonly associate with chicken dishes and cooking. But it is also great for its calming effects which are just one of its added bonuses. It's also nice to know that rosemary is surprisingly effective for pest management, so it just makes sense to plant this rustic herb in your garden.

Rosemary naturally covers unwanted odors when its oils and natural aroma are carried through steam, and this works with both fresh and dried versions of the herb. To make use of its effects, boil the stems on your stovetop and allow the steam to fill the kitchen and surrounding areas. It's recommended that you allow the plant to simmer in the water for upwards of 10 minutes, which will allow the steam to express the essential oils into the air, combatting undesirable scents.

If you're concerned about wasting the water once you've made use of the rosemary steam, not to worry — you can take the excess and pour it (once cooled) into a spray bottle to use as additional air freshener. A quick spritz or two throughout your kitchen or fridge, and you'll be treated to a refreshed, better-smelling space. What's more is that you can combine other ingredients to amplify the scents emanating from your stovetop. You might try infusing lemon and vanilla extract alongside your rosemary branches as well.