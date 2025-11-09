The Secret Behind How Restaurants Choose Their Soup Of The Day

Restaurants typically give you a lot to choose from, but one of the mainstays on many menus is the tried-and-true soup of the day. But for restaurants that have to order ingredients somewhat in advance and prefer predictability on their menus in order to limit waste, the idea of having a daily rotation of soup seems a little superfluous, don't you think? Well, according to someone who knows what goes on behind the scenes of a restaurant kitchen, choosing a soup of the day is a very sensible and calculated move on a restaurant's part.

Chef Randy Feltis of @KatherineWants on TikTok and author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook" asserts that many restaurants have a very practical rationale for choosing a soup of the day. "98% of the time, it's a way to use up ingredients," he says. "It might be one ingredient that goes into the creative process, but it always starts with that one ingredient, and you work around with it. For example, smoked salmon can be used in a smoked salmon chowder." With one or two main ingredients in mind, and with a touch of a go-to ingredient for some luxuriant soups, it's actually pretty easy for restaurants to figure out how to choose (and make) their soups of the day.