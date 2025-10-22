How To Properly Season Shrimp For Grilling

Shrimp can be a delicate seafood protein, especially when it comes to seasoning it for the grill. One heavy-handed spice or lazy marinade and the whole act collapses. The secret lies not in soaking the shrimp for hours but in dressing it with precision — a balance of salt, heat, and citrus that flatters its natural sweetness and balances the smokiness from the grill. To decode that rhythm, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Russel Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, who believes in the gospel of bold simplicity. "Some salt, a squeeze of citrus, and some spice work really well," he says. "Shrimp cooks really fast, so I avoid watery marinades and stick with a paste or dry rub."

Furthermore, the real secret starts before seasoning: you should pat your shrimp bone-dry first. Moisture is the enemy of flavor adhesion and it keeps the seasoning from sticking onto the shrimp properly, Kook says. Then comes the fun — think paprika or smoked paprika, garlic, maybe a whisper of chili for bite. Citrus is crucial as well, but it's a good idea to add it only once the shrimp is off the grill. That way, the acid will brighten the smoky grilled flavor without breaking down the delicate shrimp or making it mushy.

If you are feeling rebellious, add a hint of softened brown sugar or honey. The goal is balance: sweetness against salt, acid against char. However, while the char can intensify salt and spice, it can burn sugar or delicate herbs. That's why, you'll want to brush that near the finish as well. "If I am using a glaze or sweeter sauce, I add that toward the end of grilling so the sugars do not burn," Kook explains. Translation: Timing matters more than any marinade myth.