The Best And Worst Marinades For Grilling Shrimp

While many varieties of grilled seafood are delicious, there's a beautiful simplicity to shrimp. The shellfish checks many boxes of convenience: It's affordable, easy to prep, and cooks in minutes. Plus, it's easy to enhance its flavor with a simple marinade — the seafood's mild flavor does well with some aromatic infusion. However, you do need to be careful not to use any ingredients that might overwhelm or clash with your crustaceans. Thankfully, we have Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Carlsbad, California steakhouse Ember & Rye to consult for some pointers.

For the best marinade, he employs a tried-and-true formula. "I usually use a vinaigrette-type marinade for seafood, typically with a 1 to 3 ratio of acid to oil," he notes. From such a framework, there's a lot of potential for variation, like combining lemon juice and olive oil or butter and red wine vinegar.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bautista cautions, "I tend to avoid marinades that are overly acidic or sweet," for fear they might damage the shrimp. Make one that's excessively sweet and "the sugars can burn quickly on the grill," he says. Meanwhile, he warns that with marinades containing an overabundance of citrus juice or vinegar, "the seafood can start to cure like ceviche." So, take note of his guidance, and your shrimp will be marinated to perfection.

