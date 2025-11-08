The Nostalgic 2000s Coke Flavor That's Gone But Never Forgotten

Coca-Cola's catalogue is no stranger to products coming and going over time. From a soda that was marketed toward hopeless Gen Xers to the spectacular failure that was New Coke, the cola giant's list of discontinued sodas that are never coming back is extensive. One of those is Coca-Cola Black Cherry Vanilla, a flavor that was released in 2006 in both regular and diet. While it's never been officially linked by the soda brand, the release of black cherry vanilla did coincide with the phase-out of Vanilla Coke and the rebranding of Cherry Coke to Coca-Cola Cherry. Although black cherry vanilla was discontinued a mere year later, Coke has since produced and discontinued similar flavors. Thankfully, there are still options via Coca-Cola Freestyle machines that can get close to the original.

Black Cherry Vanilla Coke was a smooth flavor injection of fruity cherry and creamy vanilla. This flavor became a spiritual successor to Vanilla Coke and a supporting option for the new cherry branding. Unfortunately, black cherry vanilla was discontinued shortly after its release due to the return of Vanilla Coke, which was rebranded to Coca-Cola Vanilla. The flavor black cherry vanilla was the victim of a lack of consumer demand, and Coca-Cola decided to discontinue it.