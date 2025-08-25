The Mistake Everyone Makes Using Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines

There's no better feeling than walking into a McDonald's or a movie theater and seeing one of those big, gleaming red Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. After all, a fizzy soda is a classic complement to the best movie theater snacks. As consumers, we've proven we love customization and, beyond that, we love choice. With a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, you're not just choosing between Coke or Dr Pepper, you're unlocking a world of bubbly experimentation.

Vanilla Coke with your ideal amount of vanilla, peach-infused Fanta, or a spritz of grape syrup in diet Sprite; the possibilities are endless. But when you're crafting your perfect-tasting pop, beware of one flavor-polluting mistake: Skipping the water flush. Unlike classic soda fountains with dedicated spouts for each individual soda, Freestyle machines combine hundreds of flavors from a single nozzle, opening the door for plenty of unwelcome flavor cross-contamination. If someone before you indulged in, say, pineapple-infused Hi-C Fruit Punch, you might end up with an unexpected fruity overtone in your root beer — unless you rinse the line first.