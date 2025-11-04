Why Hooters Is Changing Its Iconic Uniforms
Hooters is a controversial chain from the '80s that, funny enough, got its start on April Fools' Day. To outsiders, it might seem like a lively sports bar offering tasty bar fare, but it has garnered popularity primarily due to its uniforms. Waitresses are dressed in white tank tops marked with the Hooters logo — though it's sometimes a tight-fitting shirt or an equally figure-hugging long-sleeve top — and bright orange hot pant-style shorts that showcase its branding. The look obviously caters to the male gaze, and in modern times especially, it can leave a bad taste. However, that's not the only reason why Hooters is changing its iconic uniforms. The original founders of the chain are taking over after officially acquiring Hooters of America, following the bankruptcy filed in March 2025. It's no secret that it's one of the restaurant chains that are struggling financially, so this "re-Hooterization," as Hooters Inc. calls it, isn't a sudden move.
We'll see this new approach rolling out in 140 Hooters stores across the country, as well as its 60 locations globally. That said, the change will reflect not only in the uniforms, but also in the menu. Admittedly, it seems that the uniforms, which are a significant part of its branding, have been the talk of the town.
What will Hooters look like now?
The new CEO of Hooters, Neil Kiefer, wants to switch up the uniforms into something more athletic and family-friendly, going back to the brand's look from the '80s. Aside from this significant shift, Hooters' menu is also moving towards a more straightforward route. It will focus on fresh, quality ingredients, which perfectly encapsulate the original beach-bar aesthetic it's switching back to. Popular crowd-pleasers will also be making a reappearance, like the hand-breaded wing recipe. Other famous hits that will grace the menu again are wing sauces crafted with Grade AA butter. Patrons will even get to choose from a variety of wild-caught fish, as well as house-made dressings following this rebranding.
With these changes, existing fans can still enjoy the spirit of Hooters, while the restaurant also caters to a new and more diverse crowd. The original Hooters experience is more alive than ever — you can still dine at this chain restaurant's original location in Florida, after all — but the cherry on top is you're now able to enjoy the classic atmosphere with an exciting menu that offers a better dining experience for all.