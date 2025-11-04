Hooters is a controversial chain from the '80s that, funny enough, got its start on April Fools' Day. To outsiders, it might seem like a lively sports bar offering tasty bar fare, but it has garnered popularity primarily due to its uniforms. Waitresses are dressed in white tank tops marked with the Hooters logo — though it's sometimes a tight-fitting shirt or an equally figure-hugging long-sleeve top — and bright orange hot pant-style shorts that showcase its branding. The look obviously caters to the male gaze, and in modern times especially, it can leave a bad taste. However, that's not the only reason why Hooters is changing its iconic uniforms. The original founders of the chain are taking over after officially acquiring Hooters of America, following the bankruptcy filed in March 2025. It's no secret that it's one of the restaurant chains that are struggling financially, so this "re-Hooterization," as Hooters Inc. calls it, isn't a sudden move.

We'll see this new approach rolling out in 140 Hooters stores across the country, as well as its 60 locations globally. That said, the change will reflect not only in the uniforms, but also in the menu. Admittedly, it seems that the uniforms, which are a significant part of its branding, have been the talk of the town.