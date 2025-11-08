The US State That Grows The Most Brussels Sprouts Annually

Brussels sprouts might just be one of the most hated vegetables in America due to their bitter taste, and believe it or not, some of that aversion may stem from a person's genetic makeup. But with the right recipe — and delicious ingredients to boost the flavors of Brussels sprouts — one might grow to love these little green veggies. Its rich history is also a reason to give them a chance: They've graced dining tables since ancient Rome. And as of 2024, there's one U.S. state that has earned a badge of honor when it comes to growing the most Brussels sprouts annually: California. There's 6,750 acres in Monterey County dedicated to them, 1,864 acres in Ventura County, 490 acres in San Luis Obispo County, and 446 acres in Santa Cruz County. Typically grown between June and December, these fresh vegetables hit the shelves during fall.

But of course, the rise of Brussels sprouts didn't happen overnight in the fertile state of California, as it all started in the early 1900s, though Brussels sprouts were introduced to America in the 1800s. It wasn't until the '40s — when there was a boom in the frozen food industry — that California really started to take off as the country's top producer. In a sunny state like California, it seems like the perfect location for crops to grow, but there are other states that are considered the country's top agricultural producers. So, why is California the best place to grow Brussels sprouts?