The Easiest Way To Tell How Hot Your Jalapeños Will Be
Jalapeños are one of the most popular spicy peppers on the market. Widely available in most grocery stores, jalapeños have become a staple in leveling up homemade guacamole. Pickled jalapeños have also become increasingly popular, thus giving consumers more ways to enjoy the perfectly mildly spicy pepper.
One issue with jalapeños that many home cooks face is inconsistency with heat. Granted, there are hacks to slice jalapeños, as well as ways to remove the seeds to adjust the heat level but there is an easier way to determine spice level without cutting into the peppers. Simply look for white lines or specks on the exterior of the pepper, which is an indicator that peppers are spicier.
The main reason these markings indicate spice level is due to the fact that these marks will not appear on younger peppers. Jalapeños that are more mature and riper are typically spicier as a result. Understanding this trick can be key in picking out jalapeños with just the right spice level at the grocery store.
Stretch marks and spiciness
Ripeness and maturity play a major role in the spice level of jalapeños. Not only do white stretch marks and spots appear, but eventually mature jalapeños will start turning red instead of maintaining that signature green color. Overall, a jalapeño with a reddening exterior combined with white stretch marks or spots is likely to be hotter than the rest.
These stretch marks and spots are not just a sign of age, however. Often, these marks are a sign of stress endured by the peppers. Stress can be caused by things like periods of dry soil between waterings, and that kind of stress combined with age can produce a spicier pepper.
Typically, jalapeños at grocery stores will be smooth and green, meaning that they will be somewhat milder and sweeter in flavor rather than spicy. For those who only want a little heat from their peppers, this is perfect. However, for those who want peppers with more markings (and heat), it is easier to find spicier and older jalapeños at places like farmer's markets.