The Easiest Way To Tell How Hot Your Jalapeños Will Be

Jalapeños are one of the most popular spicy peppers on the market. Widely available in most grocery stores, jalapeños have become a staple in leveling up homemade guacamole. Pickled jalapeños have also become increasingly popular, thus giving consumers more ways to enjoy the perfectly mildly spicy pepper.

One issue with jalapeños that many home cooks face is inconsistency with heat. Granted, there are hacks to slice jalapeños, as well as ways to remove the seeds to adjust the heat level but there is an easier way to determine spice level without cutting into the peppers. Simply look for white lines or specks on the exterior of the pepper, which is an indicator that peppers are spicier.

The main reason these markings indicate spice level is due to the fact that these marks will not appear on younger peppers. Jalapeños that are more mature and riper are typically spicier as a result. Understanding this trick can be key in picking out jalapeños with just the right spice level at the grocery store.