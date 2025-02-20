Size Matters When It Comes To Pan-Frying Fish
From choosing the right pan and making sure it's good and hot to selecting the right cooking oil, there are several things to keep in mind when pan-frying fish, especially if you want a crispy skin and a moist, flaky texture. One rule of thumb that always holds true is that the thickness of the fish will always determine how it is prepared for frying. Chowhound spoke exclusively with restaurateur and author Chef Angelo Sosa for his expert advice on pan-frying fish.
Inspired by his father and Aunt Carmen, Sosa became a foodie at a young age and dove into the industry head first under the tutelage of famed French-American chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Well-known for his Asian cuisine bent, Sosa competed in Bravo's hit show "Top Chef" in Season 7 and has since opened several restaurants including Kembara, Phoenix's answer for Asian-style street food, and Carmocha and Tia Carmen in Indian Wells, California. When it comes to pan-frying fish, Sosa believes you have to start with a vision for the completed dish — and that includes making sure it's cut into properly-sized pieces.
For the crispiest, pan-fried fish
When pan-frying, you want your fish to be crispy on the outside with moist and delicate flesh on the inside. While Angelo Sosa is of the opinion that batters or coatings can protect smaller fish or pieces from being overcooked, he underlines that thickness is important for the perfect fry. "The larger the fish, the more time it will take, so it's critical that you cut the fish in half or butterfly so that the fish cooks evenly and the batter doesn't burn," Sosa told us in our exclusive talk.
Many cooks believe the ideal whole fish or filet lies somewhere between ½- to 1-inches thick. If it's too thick, the interior won't cook by the time the skin is crisp and brown. There are plenty of other mistakes to avoid while cooking fish, but proper thickness ensures your pan-fried meat will come out golden every time.