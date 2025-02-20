Size Matters When It Comes To Pan-Frying Fish

From choosing the right pan and making sure it's good and hot to selecting the right cooking oil, there are several things to keep in mind when pan-frying fish, especially if you want a crispy skin and a moist, flaky texture. One rule of thumb that always holds true is that the thickness of the fish will always determine how it is prepared for frying. Chowhound spoke exclusively with restaurateur and author Chef Angelo Sosa for his expert advice on pan-frying fish.

Inspired by his father and Aunt Carmen, Sosa became a foodie at a young age and dove into the industry head first under the tutelage of famed French-American chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Well-known for his Asian cuisine bent, Sosa competed in Bravo's hit show "Top Chef" in Season 7 and has since opened several restaurants including Kembara, Phoenix's answer for Asian-style street food, and Carmocha and Tia Carmen in Indian Wells, California. When it comes to pan-frying fish, Sosa believes you have to start with a vision for the completed dish — and that includes making sure it's cut into properly-sized pieces.