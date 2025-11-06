Give Store-Bought Coleslaw An Umami Flavor Boost With One Add-In

Coleslaw exists on a continuum. On the less enviable end, you have a pile of haphazard vegetable clippings warming beside cheeseburgers and party melts at diners the world over. On the tastier side: the crisp, fresh, salad-adjacent garden party that somebody's clearly made with love. And sometimes, that somebody is you. That doesn't mean, however, that you need to spend all day laboring over an ever-threatening mandoline. A bag of the pre-cut stuff from your supermarket or grocery store also works. All you have to do is marry it with something like the powerful punch of Parmesan for a perfect match.

Chowhound tapped two experts to detail why this rinded cheese is so great among all that cabbage. "I have added Parmesan to coleslaw and was surprised at how good it was. It adds a little bit of saltiness to an otherwise tart side dish," Lindsey Chastain, founder of homesteading blog The Waddle and Cluck, says. And the composition, of course, is important. "Finely grated Parmesan is the way to go. I tried other types, and it got too gummy because the vinegar does break down the cheese a little," she notes.

We also asked David Davidov, recipe developer and founder of the blog The Cooking Foodie, about this daring dairy addition. "Finely grated Parm adds a surprising umami note that balances the sweetness of the dressing," he says. But take note: "It works best in creamy mayo-based coleslaw, where it melts slightly into the dressing and gives a rich, savory backbone," he adds.