Whatever Happened To Kitchen Valances?
Valances are decorative framing structures that crown the tops of windows, ranging in material from draped fabrics to wooden panels. With many designs, you'll be able to hang short, pleated pieces of fabric that can easily be changed out, allowing you to switch up your kitchen's look from one season to the next. While most heavily ruffled, patterned designs have disappeared from modern kitchens, this doesn't mean that valances aren't en vogue overall.
Whether you're looking to add a pop of color, a floral touch, or a cozy cafe-style curtain look to the window above your kitchen sink, valances can help you infuse your personal style into your kitchen. Steven Borodkin, owner and CEO of Ultimate Shades & Shutters, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how you can make kitchen valances work for your space. "Kitchen valances never really went out of style," he says. "They simply morphed into a more contemporary style, such as a Roman-style valance: clean, textured, and deeply styled."
While valances may seem like a vintage kitchen trend, many modern kitchens already have them — they just look a little different than the ones you remember from your grandparents' kitchen. Borodkin notes that as long as your valances look like they belong in your kitchen, they're in style. That being said, valances aren't your only option for kitchen window treatments. "Faux wood blinds are great if you have the space in your windows," says Borodkin.
Tips for installing and maintaining valances
Ready to install valances to take your kitchen's style to the next level? Steven Borodkin recommends carefully reviewing installation companies to find a good fit, as application is key. "Always rely on and trust the company selling you the product," he says. When searching for companies to install window valances, be sure to choose a team that treats your home as the unique space that it is. "It is very important to understand that each window, even though they are the same, is completely individual when it comes to application and style," says Borodkin. You should also look for a team that has the experience required to properly install valances. "Ninety-nine percent of the time, valances go over and above the window, not inside the frame," says Borodkin.
When it comes to maintenance, it's essential to keep your window valances clean, according to Borodkin. "Nothing made can withstand grease — nothing. Even vinyl and leather stain," he cautions. "General cleaning depends on the treatment; most can be kept clean with a simple vacuuming using the brush attachment." If your valance needs a deeper clean, be sure to do a patch test with your all-purpose kitchen cleaner in a hidden area to make sure your cleaner doesn't damage the surface. If you hang curtains from your valances, you'll need to wash them regularly. Be sure to iron them before hanging them back up to ensure a smooth, streamlined look.