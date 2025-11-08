Whatever Happened To Kitchen Valances?

Valances are decorative framing structures that crown the tops of windows, ranging in material from draped fabrics to wooden panels. With many designs, you'll be able to hang short, pleated pieces of fabric that can easily be changed out, allowing you to switch up your kitchen's look from one season to the next. While most heavily ruffled, patterned designs have disappeared from modern kitchens, this doesn't mean that valances aren't en vogue overall.

Whether you're looking to add a pop of color, a floral touch, or a cozy cafe-style curtain look to the window above your kitchen sink, valances can help you infuse your personal style into your kitchen. Steven Borodkin, owner and CEO of Ultimate Shades & Shutters, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how you can make kitchen valances work for your space. "Kitchen valances never really went out of style," he says. "They simply morphed into a more contemporary style, such as a Roman-style valance: clean, textured, and deeply styled."

While valances may seem like a vintage kitchen trend, many modern kitchens already have them — they just look a little different than the ones you remember from your grandparents' kitchen. Borodkin notes that as long as your valances look like they belong in your kitchen, they're in style. That being said, valances aren't your only option for kitchen window treatments. "Faux wood blinds are great if you have the space in your windows," says Borodkin.