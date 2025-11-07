The Wine Cork Hack That Protects Your Fingers From Hot Pot Lids

So you're having some friends over, you're all catching up and sharing a few bottles of good red. Maybe a dry, light-bodied pinot noir, an earthy, fruity sangiovese, or any of those red wine blends under $30 that are actually worth every penny. However, by the end of the night, you're left with a few empty wine bottles and just as many corks. Now, dealing with the bottles is easy — just give them a quick rinse and keep them aside until your next trip to the recycling center. But what to do with the wine corks?

You might be surprised by the fact that wine corks can stylishly protect your kitchen countertops. A few drops of hot glue and a little bit of creativity are all it takes to turn them into a stunning countertop tray. But kitchen countertops are actually not the only thing they're good at protecting. Believe it or not, a good reason why you shouldn't toss them away is because they make excellent pot lid grips.

If you've ever struggled to lift a scorching hot lid handle and traditional pot holders or kitchen towels weren't really effective, then keeping a few wine corks in your kitchen drawer might turn out to be a smart idea. The beauty of this little kitchen trick is that it couldn't be any simpler, because all you need to do is slide a wine cork beneath the handle and make sure it stays put. Then just carefully lift the lid without worrying about burning your fingers.