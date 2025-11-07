The Wine Cork Hack That Protects Your Fingers From Hot Pot Lids
So you're having some friends over, you're all catching up and sharing a few bottles of good red. Maybe a dry, light-bodied pinot noir, an earthy, fruity sangiovese, or any of those red wine blends under $30 that are actually worth every penny. However, by the end of the night, you're left with a few empty wine bottles and just as many corks. Now, dealing with the bottles is easy — just give them a quick rinse and keep them aside until your next trip to the recycling center. But what to do with the wine corks?
You might be surprised by the fact that wine corks can stylishly protect your kitchen countertops. A few drops of hot glue and a little bit of creativity are all it takes to turn them into a stunning countertop tray. But kitchen countertops are actually not the only thing they're good at protecting. Believe it or not, a good reason why you shouldn't toss them away is because they make excellent pot lid grips.
If you've ever struggled to lift a scorching hot lid handle and traditional pot holders or kitchen towels weren't really effective, then keeping a few wine corks in your kitchen drawer might turn out to be a smart idea. The beauty of this little kitchen trick is that it couldn't be any simpler, because all you need to do is slide a wine cork beneath the handle and make sure it stays put. Then just carefully lift the lid without worrying about burning your fingers.
There's real science why wine corks keep you safe from the heat
The reason cork can handle heat so well is because it's one of nature's best thermal insulators. To put it simply, that means that this material, which is made from the bark of the Quercus suber oak species, is heat-resistant and prevents high temperatures from passing through easily. What's more, a 2018 paper published in the Wood Science and Technology journal suggests that it can even withstand temperatures of up to nearly 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Talk about staying cool under pressure!
Another great thing about wine corks is that they're completely dishwasher- and sink-friendly. The science behind this phenomenon comes down to the fact that cork, in contrast to other insulators, is highly resistant to moisture. That's why it won't deteriorate in humid environments, which makes wine corks incredibly easy to clean and perfect for reuse. And if that's not impressive enough, keep in mind that cork also repels oil. That's exactly the reason why you should never throw away old wine corks and make them useful in your kitchen instead.
However, if you already have more DIY pot lid grips than you'll ever need, there are still plenty of other ways to put your extra wine corks to good use. One great idea is to make a wine cork message board for all your notes, recipes, or photos. With the holidays right around the corner, you can also turn those leftover corks into festive Christmas decorations. Or better yet, why not design a cute little birdhouse for your garden?