The Can't-Miss New England BBQ Joint Bringing Southern Flavor To The East Coast
For a lot of people, there's nothing quite as comforting as Southern cuisine. Known for its simplicity without skimping on flavor, it allows you to enjoy smoky nuances, deep tasting notes, and hints of heat, sometimes wrapped up in one dish. But you don't need to go to the South just to sample its best hits, not if you're on the East Coast — though a road trip wouldn't be bad either.
Located in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, B.T.'s Smokehouse is a small yet charming spot that brings Southern flavor to the neighborhood with unbeatable classics, including ribs, pulled pork, and fried chicken. If you want to fully explore Southern cuisine, this is a great place to start. On the road, watch out for a homey standalone eatery that looks like an elevated shed with a big sign that says its name — you won't miss it. The facade perfectly captures the casual vibe of the interior, as if promising laid-back and comforting — yet memorable — eats.
B.T.'s Smokehouse even has a BYOB setup, so you can sip on your favorites alongside your favorite treats. And, of course, it's not a Southern-themed joint without some fixins — B.T's Smokehouse offers rotating options of fixins on the menu for a delightful surprise each visit. Here's a tip: For the best BBQ, head to the restaurant early. It's a universal rule of thumb for BBQ joints that guarantees you get a bite of all the good stuff.
The B.T.'s Smokehouse experience
Perhaps one of the best things to order at B.T.'s Smokehouse is the brisket Reuben. Brisket, after all, is what a chef orders to test a new BBQ restaurant, which basically gauges how good the entire menu is. The restaurant's take on the classic might even deserve a spot on the list of the best brisket sandwiches in the United States. Focusing solely on face value, it's juicy and saucy (thanks to the pickled rye sauce), and crowded with ingredients. It guarantees an indulgent mouthful for just $18. Considering its hearty and flavor-packed inclusions — homemade slaw and Swiss cheese, along with the sauce and brisket — we'd say it's a great bang for your buck. The cherry on top is, of course, the generous serving of brisket.
While you can definitely enjoy B.T.'s Smokehouse by yourself, inviting a few folks with you is much recommended, especially if you're coming from out of town. There's an option to order platters, allowing you to sample as much as your stomach allows. The Pig Trip platter is a noteworthy one at $105. It comes with pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and dry-rubbed drums, plus three fixins and corn bread. You're going to want to arrive with an appetite, that's for sure.