The Short-Lived Mountain Dew Flavor You've Probably Already Forgotten About

Soda has seen its fair share of unique products and marketing over time. Brands like Jones Soda Co. have made flavors like Turkey & Gravy for the Thanksgiving season, and Coca-Cola used nihilism to market a new line to Gen Xers. Even Mountain Dew has been known for slightly more crafty approaches to its flavor concepts and marketing. This can be seen in discontinued lines like Mountain Dewshine, which pays homage to the brand's moonshine and mixer origins, and Mountain Dew Spiked. The limited edition, non-alcoholic flavor was a mix of Mountain Dew, lemonade, and prickly pear cactus juice. It wasn't around for long and received some criticism due to its confusing name, which may have influenced its discontinuation.

Mountain Dew Spiked launched in 2017, and was available in two flavors: Original Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade. While the "Spiked" in its name may have insinuated that there was alcohol in it, but this was far from the truth. Instead, the use of the added term could be seen as Mountain Dew taking a provocative, cheeky wordplay that subverts the usual meaning. Here, the "spiked" reference acknowledges the addition of lemonade and pear flavor with a tart, bold profile.