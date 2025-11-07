The Short-Lived Mountain Dew Flavor You've Probably Already Forgotten About
Soda has seen its fair share of unique products and marketing over time. Brands like Jones Soda Co. have made flavors like Turkey & Gravy for the Thanksgiving season, and Coca-Cola used nihilism to market a new line to Gen Xers. Even Mountain Dew has been known for slightly more crafty approaches to its flavor concepts and marketing. This can be seen in discontinued lines like Mountain Dewshine, which pays homage to the brand's moonshine and mixer origins, and Mountain Dew Spiked. The limited edition, non-alcoholic flavor was a mix of Mountain Dew, lemonade, and prickly pear cactus juice. It wasn't around for long and received some criticism due to its confusing name, which may have influenced its discontinuation.
Mountain Dew Spiked launched in 2017, and was available in two flavors: Original Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade. While the "Spiked" in its name may have insinuated that there was alcohol in it, but this was far from the truth. Instead, the use of the added term could be seen as Mountain Dew taking a provocative, cheeky wordplay that subverts the usual meaning. Here, the "spiked" reference acknowledges the addition of lemonade and pear flavor with a tart, bold profile.
Mountain Dew Spiked was discontinued, but there are ways for fans to get their fix
Although it may have been a creative move for Mountain Dew to add lemonade and prickly pear to its product line, it may not be among the discontinued Mountain Dew flavors that deserve a comeback. Although it got a decent push through partnerships with Taco Bell as both a fountain drink and Freeze flavor, and was even showcased during a Comedy Central promotional spot during its Colossal Clusterfest in 2017, it was quietly removed from Mountain Dew's product lineup with no official reason given. It can be assumed that the Spiked line was discontinued due to its funky flavor profile with an odd aftertaste. Another reason could be that, even though the cans were clearly marked "non-alcoholic," the "spiked" in its name was understandably a bit misleading and may not have been the best marketing.
With that said, there are options for those who did enjoy the Spiked line. Mountain Dew Spark bore a strong resemblance to the Spiked Raspberry Lemonade flavor, but that's one of the flavors being quietly discontinued as of 2025. Still, Mountain Dew Voltage can fill the raspberry flavor void for fans, even if they may need to add in their own lemonade to taste. As for those desiring the traditional buzz of "spiking a drink," the Hard Mountain Dew lines are a perfect alternative, and come in both a standard variety pack as well as Baja Blast.