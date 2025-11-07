Are Powdered Eggs The Next Grocery Store Hot Product? Some People Seem To Think So. Here's Why

Eggs have been at the center of some serious drama in the past few years. From egg price fixing to the avian flu, egg prices hit an all-time high in the past year, and it makes sense that some people are looking for an affordable, shelf-stable alternative they don't have to worry about going bad in their refrigerator. Enter: the humble powdered egg, a convenient stopgap to get you through the tough times. That's why a press release from Persistence Market Research predicting powdered egg market growth of 10% in the coming year is no surprise.

One of the (many) reasons powdered egg sales are expected to spike in the coming year: consumers love predictability. Egg prices have been volatile over the past half-decade, and purchasing a stockpile of powdered eggs allows you to set them in your pantry, without worries about spoilage — especially helpful for those who don't power through one carton of eggs after another. Powdered eggs aren't actually cheaper per serving than fresh eggs, but their shelf stability means fewer trips to the store and a far, far lower chance of the eggs going bad before you can use them.

Depending on brand and retailer, powdered eggs seem quite expensive for daily use at just under a dollar per serving. But, their long shelf life provides peace of mind if you prefer to have a stocked pantry, or are unable to get groceries as frequently as you'd like. People who bake regularly can also benefit from keeping powdered eggs on hand, as they're helpful in the event that you forgot to stop by the store.