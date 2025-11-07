One Of The Biggest Egg Recalls In History Affected Over 550 Million Eggs

Whether it's fried, scrambled, poached, or boiled — pretty much everyone likes eggs in some form. Now, obviously, eggs are a breakfast staple, but they're also versatile enough to be part of a spaghetti carbonara, an easily customizable egg bake, or a hot bowl of ramen. Eggs are everywhere, so maybe that's why it's such a big deal when something gets in the way of our ability to purchase our beloved eggs. Sure, cost is one thing, but it becomes even more problematic — and frankly, dangerous — when there's an egg recall. That's exactly what happened in a 2010 salmonella outbreak. This was one of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, affecting approximately 550 million eggs in 14 states.

The salmonella was traced to two farms in Iowa — Wright County Egg and Hillandale Farms — both of which were owned by DeCoster Egg Farms and Quality Egg LLC. Illness related to salmonella affected 1,900 people, and the company eventually was fined nearly $7 million in federal court and placed on probation for three years. Both of the company's owners were sentenced to three months in prison, fined $100,000 each, and forced to pay more than $83,000 in restitution.