The Forgotten Little Debbie Peanut Butter Snack That Should've Been A Big Hit

As the English poet Alfred Lord Tennyson once wrote, "'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." And while cherished memories of lost loves can soothe the heart, some losses are impossible to forgive — like discontinued food. Some still mourn the loss of McDonald's onion nuggets, or Burger King's BBQ-tinged Rodeo Burger (which you can still make with an easy hack at home). But one treat stands out as a true heartbreak, even nearly twenty years after it left shelves — the PB&J Oatmeal Pie.

Released in 2000 by Little Debbie, the company behind iconic treats like the '90s bowling-inspired Cosmic Brownie and Christmas Tree Cakes. The PB&J Oatmeal Pie combined a chewy oatmeal cookie shell — similar to the brand's classic Oatmeal Creme Pie — with a peanut butter and grape jelly creme filling. The punchy sweetness of the jelly, paired with creamy, slightly salted peanut butter, and the warm, comforting oatmeal cookie, makes this snack unforgettable. Unfortunately, this delicious snack couldn't escape the chopping block. In 2008, just eight years after its debut, the PB&J Oatmeal Pie was discontinued, leaving fans to mourn one of Little Debbie's most memorable treats.