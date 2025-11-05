The Forgotten Little Debbie Peanut Butter Snack That Should've Been A Big Hit
As the English poet Alfred Lord Tennyson once wrote, "'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." And while cherished memories of lost loves can soothe the heart, some losses are impossible to forgive — like discontinued food. Some still mourn the loss of McDonald's onion nuggets, or Burger King's BBQ-tinged Rodeo Burger (which you can still make with an easy hack at home). But one treat stands out as a true heartbreak, even nearly twenty years after it left shelves — the PB&J Oatmeal Pie.
Released in 2000 by Little Debbie, the company behind iconic treats like the '90s bowling-inspired Cosmic Brownie and Christmas Tree Cakes. The PB&J Oatmeal Pie combined a chewy oatmeal cookie shell — similar to the brand's classic Oatmeal Creme Pie — with a peanut butter and grape jelly creme filling. The punchy sweetness of the jelly, paired with creamy, slightly salted peanut butter, and the warm, comforting oatmeal cookie, makes this snack unforgettable. Unfortunately, this delicious snack couldn't escape the chopping block. In 2008, just eight years after its debut, the PB&J Oatmeal Pie was discontinued, leaving fans to mourn one of Little Debbie's most memorable treats.
A snack food never forgotten
The PB&J Oatmeal Pie of the Y2K era is gone but far from forgotten. One passionate fan was so bereft at its loss that they started a petition to bring back the treat. And they aren't alone, as of October 2025, the campaign has garnered nearly 9,000 signatures. One supporter wrote, "These Little Debbie snacks were a core childhood memory in my home."
Many Little Debbie fans still crave the long-lost snack, and some have even tried to recreate it. One company, Nutty & Nostalgic, which has since shut down, created a nut butter inspired by the pie. It had four layers: peanut butter–flavored oatmeal cookie dough, grape jelly sauce, peanut butter, and another layer of oatmeal cookie dough. Sadly, that too has been discontinued. But you can try your hand at making them at home. One fan on TikTok hacked a Peanut Butter Creme Pie by adding a layer of jelly to get that nostalgic PB&J flavor, showing just how much fans still crave the treat. With countless fans still dreaming of a bite, the PB&J Oatmeal Pie stands as one of Little Debbie's most missed snacks.