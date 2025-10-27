The Discontinued 1970s McDonald's Snack We Desperately Want To Try

Say what you will about McDonald's, but you really have to commend the fast food chain for its willingness to take risks. Looking at it now, it's easy to see how the chain made its way from being a California burger stand to the now ubiquitous chain it is today. However, the path to burger dominance was laden with countless sandwich flops and side dish failures. Take, for example, the Hula Burger, a confounding combination of grilled pineapple and cheese between two burger buns, created in the 1960s to fill the meatless void of Lent for Catholic customers. Sounds bad, right? Well, customers agreed, and the sandwich was discontinued. But though the fruity burger didn't pan out, the now classic Filet-O-Fish filled the meatless void for the chain instead.

Of course, the tale of the pineapple and cheese debacle is well-trodden ground. But there is one McDonald's failure that you might not have heard of, but that we're really curious to try, and it directly led to the invention of one of the chain's most iconic menu items. Are you familiar with onion nuggets? Probably not, much to our disappointment. They are exactly what they sound like: bite-sized nuggets of fried onion.

McDonald's first introduced onion nuggets sometime in the mid to late 1970s (the exact year differs quite a bit between reports). However, they were discontinued by the early 1980s due to low sales. As it turns out, most people prefer their fried onions in ring form. The dish wasn't a complete failure, however, as it directly inspired the equally crunchy but exponentially more successful McDonald's McNuggets, which remain one of the chain's most iconic menu items thanks to the chicken nuggets' unique taste and crispy batter.