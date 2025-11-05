The Best Way To Know If Your Garden Onions Are Ready For Harvest

Onions are one of the most versatile veggies. Whether sliced and added to a fresh Greek salad, caramelized in butter and transformed into a rich French onion soup, or even dipped in batter and fried into golden, crispy rings, they basically fit everywhere. And never mind how easy it is to turn onions into a craveable side dish with a little help from your grill. That said, cooking with onions is simple. Growing them and knowing when to harvest them – considering the bulbs form underground — is a whole different story.

Italian-Canadian creator, garden coach, and consultant The Young Nonno, spoke exclusively with Chowhound and explained the best indicator that your onions are ready to harvest is when the tops or stems naturally fall over. "When they do this, the plant has stopped growing," he said. "Make sure the flower pod was removed earlier in the season so that the energy can go into the bulb growth."

Most onions are usually ready to harvest sometime between late July and September. You'll know they're nearing the harvest stage once they grow about 13 leaves, though some varieties may have fewer leaves when they're ready. However, to check the bulbs beforehand to avoid harvesting them too early, The Young Nonno shared a simple trick. "Gently remove an inch of soil from around the base of the plant," he advised. This way you can safely check the plant and easily replace the soil if it needs more time.