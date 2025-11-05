Costco Sells A Portable Kitchen Island For $135 (It's Perfect For Small Spaces)
Not every viral kitchen trend or appliance is worth the hype — but in our opinion, this versatile, well-priced Costco find totally is. Coming in at only $135, the Seville Acacia kitchen cart is the perfect budget-friendly way to level up the space you cook in. This kitchen island alternative is especially great for small kitchens, simultaneously offering extra counter space for rolling out cookie dough or chopping up ingredients for a cozy fall stew, adding much-needed storage space via attached drawers underneath to store spices, measuring cups, or any other small kitchen item. It also includes shelves for pots and pans or mixing bowls, a towel rack, and even two hooks on the side to hang serving spoons or potholders from.
The furniture piece packs a ton of functionality in a kitchen island that only takes up an approximately 38-inch by 18-inch space. As a bonus, it's also portable, allowing you to roll it in and out of the center of your kitchen with ease depending on your needs (and how crowded the kitchen is). With this feature, you could even roll it into your living or dining room to hold drinks, desserts, or extra serving plates that don't fit on the main table. Basically, it might just be the new essential basic for anyone who wants their kitchen to look cute but doesn't have an unlimited budget for decor and renovation.
Pros and cons of Costco's portable island
We know what you're thinking: This portable kitchen island is sounding almost too good to be true. It really is a great deal, but we'd be remiss not to note the potential caveats of the product. The surface of the island is made of wood, with the intention of it being usable as a cutting board. This is a great feature, but it's important to keep in mind that wooden cutting boards can be a tad more difficult to sanitize. You'll also want to oil wooden cutting boards regularly to prevent them from drying out with repeated use. The same is likely true for the surface of this kitchen island.
Beyond that, the storage shelves underneath the island are open-air, rather than being contained with full bottom-storage cabinets. This means that you'll likely want to make sure anything you store there is very neatly arranged, since it will be visible to you and guests. You may also want to remove anything stored on the shelf down below each time you roll the cart to ensure nothing falls off and is damaged.
And speaking of rolling, some reviews say that although the wheels do lock, it's not a perfect system, and some shifting side-to-side may happen when you're rolling something out on the slightly unstable surface. Still, for the price point, it really is a steal. And with over 460 out of 549 reviews on the Costco website rating it the full 5 stars at this time of writing, we're pretty sure the customers agree that it's one item that totally lives up to the hype.