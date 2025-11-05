Costco Sells A Portable Kitchen Island For $135 (It's Perfect For Small Spaces)

We know what you're thinking: This portable kitchen island is sounding almost too good to be true. It really is a great deal, but we'd be remiss not to note the potential caveats of the product. The surface of the island is made of wood, with the intention of it being usable as a cutting board. This is a great feature, but it's important to keep in mind that wooden cutting boards can be a tad more difficult to sanitize. You'll also want to oil wooden cutting boards regularly to prevent them from drying out with repeated use. The same is likely true for the surface of this kitchen island.

Beyond that, the storage shelves underneath the island are open-air, rather than being contained with full bottom-storage cabinets. This means that you'll likely want to make sure anything you store there is very neatly arranged, since it will be visible to you and guests. You may also want to remove anything stored on the shelf down below each time you roll the cart to ensure nothing falls off and is damaged.

And speaking of rolling, some reviews say that although the wheels do lock, it's not a perfect system, and some shifting side-to-side may happen when you're rolling something out on the slightly unstable surface. Still, for the price point, it really is a steal. And with over 460 out of 549 reviews on the Costco website rating it the full 5 stars at this time of writing, we're pretty sure the customers agree that it's one item that totally lives up to the hype.