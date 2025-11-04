Here's How Bobby Flay Adds A Rich, Savory Spin To His Waffles

By Amanda Berkey
Bobby Flay wearing sunglasses on stage during a cooking demonstration Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

While waffles are traditionally a sweet breakfast dish, chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay brings a unique savory version of the morning staple to the brunch table. His cheddar-black pepper waffles are a fun and unexpected way to meld flavors — and his apple-sausage-caramelized-onion topping helps balance the salty, spicy waffle by adding a touch of sweetness (and sourness, as the topping also contains apple cider vinegar).

In a YouTube video detailing his waffle-making process, Flay starts with a pretty standard waffle mix, then adds black pepper and a generous amount of white cheddar cheese. You could mix things up by adding any type of cheese you have on hand to your waffle mix — grated parmesan could be a great fit if you're using your waffles as bread for a breakfast sandwich, for example. Flay also adds some heat to his waffles with a few dashes of Cholula hot sauce (it's Ree Drummond's favorite, too) — you could do the same, or add a touch of sriracha or another spicy sauce to customize the recipe to your palate. 

When it comes to pouring waffle mix into your waffle maker, Flay recommends going for a rustic look. He says that he doesn't fill each waffle square completely in an effort to create irregular shapes. Slightly under-filling your waffle maker with batter can also help to eliminate messy overflow that's a pain to clean.

Making the most of spicy, cheesy waffles

Waffles topped with grated cheese on a white plate ramlink_stone/Shutterstock

Ready to put your peppery, cheesy waffles to work? You've got tons of options. First, you can certainly enjoy these savory, crispy delights on their own, or with a bit of butter or a drizzle of olive oil. To really dig into the sweet and salty combo, give Bobby Flay's recommendation — a sausage-apple topping that's perfect for fall — a try. You can also dip your cheddar-pepper waffles into a bit of real maple syrup for a sweet touch.

To put a fun twist on your waffles, try using them in place of a bagel for your go-to breakfast sandwich. Topping your savory waffles with a fried egg, sausage or bacon, and a slice of your favorite cheese can be the perfect way to enjoy a new twist on a classic breakfast. Savory waffles aren't just a great fit for breakfast — they can also work well as bread for lunch or dinner sandwiches (Flay's version would be an especially delicious fit for a sweet and savory chicken and waffles dish). Try loading up your waffles with turkey, lettuce, and a bit of spicy chipotle aioli, or slather on some pesto, pulled chicken, and fontina cheese for a savory lunchtime bite. Pro tip: make waffles out of any leftover batter and freeze them so you have homemade waffles ready to go at any time.

Recommended