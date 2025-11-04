Here's How Bobby Flay Adds A Rich, Savory Spin To His Waffles
While waffles are traditionally a sweet breakfast dish, chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay brings a unique savory version of the morning staple to the brunch table. His cheddar-black pepper waffles are a fun and unexpected way to meld flavors — and his apple-sausage-caramelized-onion topping helps balance the salty, spicy waffle by adding a touch of sweetness (and sourness, as the topping also contains apple cider vinegar).
In a YouTube video detailing his waffle-making process, Flay starts with a pretty standard waffle mix, then adds black pepper and a generous amount of white cheddar cheese. You could mix things up by adding any type of cheese you have on hand to your waffle mix — grated parmesan could be a great fit if you're using your waffles as bread for a breakfast sandwich, for example. Flay also adds some heat to his waffles with a few dashes of Cholula hot sauce (it's Ree Drummond's favorite, too) — you could do the same, or add a touch of sriracha or another spicy sauce to customize the recipe to your palate.
When it comes to pouring waffle mix into your waffle maker, Flay recommends going for a rustic look. He says that he doesn't fill each waffle square completely in an effort to create irregular shapes. Slightly under-filling your waffle maker with batter can also help to eliminate messy overflow that's a pain to clean.
Making the most of spicy, cheesy waffles
Ready to put your peppery, cheesy waffles to work? You've got tons of options. First, you can certainly enjoy these savory, crispy delights on their own, or with a bit of butter or a drizzle of olive oil. To really dig into the sweet and salty combo, give Bobby Flay's recommendation — a sausage-apple topping that's perfect for fall — a try. You can also dip your cheddar-pepper waffles into a bit of real maple syrup for a sweet touch.
To put a fun twist on your waffles, try using them in place of a bagel for your go-to breakfast sandwich. Topping your savory waffles with a fried egg, sausage or bacon, and a slice of your favorite cheese can be the perfect way to enjoy a new twist on a classic breakfast. Savory waffles aren't just a great fit for breakfast — they can also work well as bread for lunch or dinner sandwiches (Flay's version would be an especially delicious fit for a sweet and savory chicken and waffles dish). Try loading up your waffles with turkey, lettuce, and a bit of spicy chipotle aioli, or slather on some pesto, pulled chicken, and fontina cheese for a savory lunchtime bite. Pro tip: make waffles out of any leftover batter and freeze them so you have homemade waffles ready to go at any time.