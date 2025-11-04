Here's How Bobby Flay Adds A Rich, Savory Spin To His Waffles

While waffles are traditionally a sweet breakfast dish, chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay brings a unique savory version of the morning staple to the brunch table. His cheddar-black pepper waffles are a fun and unexpected way to meld flavors — and his apple-sausage-caramelized-onion topping helps balance the salty, spicy waffle by adding a touch of sweetness (and sourness, as the topping also contains apple cider vinegar).

In a YouTube video detailing his waffle-making process, Flay starts with a pretty standard waffle mix, then adds black pepper and a generous amount of white cheddar cheese. You could mix things up by adding any type of cheese you have on hand to your waffle mix — grated parmesan could be a great fit if you're using your waffles as bread for a breakfast sandwich, for example. Flay also adds some heat to his waffles with a few dashes of Cholula hot sauce (it's Ree Drummond's favorite, too) — you could do the same, or add a touch of sriracha or another spicy sauce to customize the recipe to your palate.

When it comes to pouring waffle mix into your waffle maker, Flay recommends going for a rustic look. He says that he doesn't fill each waffle square completely in an effort to create irregular shapes. Slightly under-filling your waffle maker with batter can also help to eliminate messy overflow that's a pain to clean.