The US State That Grows The Most Sweet Potatoes

There are many reasons to love the Tar Heel state. While there are many cities and towns within North Carolina that are worth a visit, you needn't step foot in its borders to get a taste of what it has to offer (and we're not talking about the presidential favorite soda, Cheerwine). Simply by cooking up some sweet potatoes, you might just be tasting the fruits (well, technically vegetables) of North Carolina. While not all sweet potatoes come from North Carolina, the state has led the nation in sweet potato production by a good margin for over 50 years.

Though sweet potatoes have been a North Carolina staple for hundreds of years, production of the tuber really kicked off after the state's tobacco industry began to wane in the mid-20th century. By 1971, North Carolina officially became the No. 1 grower of sweet potatoes in the country, a title it has carried every year since. In 1995, the sweet potato was named the state's official vegetable, beating out the other potential candidates, corn and collard greens. The state's investment in the sweet, versatile veggie has more than paid off since the 21st century has seen a sharp increase in the sweet potato's popularity.