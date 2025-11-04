How Jacques Pépin Keeps His Vinaigrette From Clumping

The art of dressing salad is perhaps a little more complex than you might think. Almost every cuisine has its own techniques when it comes to this simple act, whether you're using a herby dressing like zhoug (a Yemeni specialty that's great for bringing zest and brightness to almost any dish) or keeping things simple and coating your salad in olive oil, salt, and lemon. But one of the most popular dressings — and one of the most versatile — is the simple French vinaigrette. This basic emulsion of acid, fat, mustard, and a little seasoning is all you really need to bring out the absolute best in your greens, and with a few high-quality ingredients, you'll have yourself a salad to die for in no time.

To make the best vinaigrette, there are a few simple tips and tricks to follow — and for those, we turn to none other than Jacques Pépin, who shared some helpful advice on TikTok. The vinaigrette in question is a distinctively French dressing, and when it comes to French food, Pépin is a true guru. For vinaigrette, he advises on making your dressing nice and loose — keeping the emulsion very light, and even letting the dressing separate. This will allow the dressing to coat all the leaves of the salad nicely whilst preventing clumping, a problem that would leave you with a thick, sticky salad, not a lovely crunchy bite.