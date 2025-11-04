Prevent Pantry Chaos Forever With This Open-Container Rule

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You find a new recipe, go out and buy everything you need for it, come back, follow the recipe perfectly, and the dish is a smashing success. Great! Now you're left with a recipe's worth of open jars and ingredients with varying expiry dates. Plus, you don't really feel like cooking the same thing again. Repeat this process a few times, and soon the pantry is a chaotic rabbithole you want to avoid. Nobody really enjoys it, but an effective assessment, cleanout, and restocking of the pantry is essential to avoid wastage and to make the most of those ingredients you've spent hard-earned money on. Fortunately, it doesn't have to always be this chaotic.

Chowhound got an exclusive with Jay Kumar, executive chef and owner of LORE in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The restaurant, which was awarded the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand for 2024 to 2025, serves up Indian cuisine for a global palate. As someone who handles an astounding range of ingredients on a daily basis, Kumar dropped some valuable tips on how home pantries could learn from their professional counterparts. His first tip — label ingredients as soon as they are opened.

"Most restaurant kitchens rely on labeling products accordingly by expiration date to ensure food safety and freshness, and we use those items first. When an ingredient is opened, we will usually label the date it was prepared or opened and when we should use it by or discard," he explains, before delving into more pantry organization tips. To put his labeling tip into practice, consider picking a simple Nelko wireless label maker.