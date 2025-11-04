A Cozy Fall Pumpkin Bread Is Just 3 Ingredients Away
When you think of pumpkin bread, you generally imagine a sweet, cake-like recipe more in the category of quick bread. But you can also use pumpkin to make a savory bread that's crusty on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Even better, you only need three ingredients to pull it off: Sparkling water, self-rising flour, and pumpkin puree. But before you start, there's one important step you can't skip when adding pumpkin puree to baked goods. Whether you're using homemade roasted pumpkin or substituting canned puree, it's imperative that you remove the excess moisture by bundling it in a cheesecloth or thick paper towel and squeezing it out first.
Unlike the pumpkin, though, you can't substitute the self-rising flour. It includes a vital leavening agent to help the bread rise in place of the yeast these types of breads usually call for. However, if it's all you have, you can turn all-purpose flour into self-rising flour with two staple ingredients: Salt and baking soda.
Notably, this recipe is a riff on a classic club soda bread, which replaces eggs with sparkling water — about a quarter-cup of seltzer per egg. Common in vegan baking, this is a well-used method across many recipes. Sparkling water acts as a leavening agent because of the bubbles expelled during the baking process. If this method is new to you, it's important to grab club soda that is as carbonated as possible. The fizzier your water, the more desirable the final product will be, so make sure you carefully check the labels before purchasing. Getting the right amount of bubbles into your dough is crucial, otherwise the bread won't rise properly, and you'll be left with a loaf that is too dense to enjoy.
Making your pumpkin bread
As for building your dough, roughly half a can of pumpkin puree should be plenty for a can of soda water, and a 1:6 ratio of pumpkin to flour. However, feel free to increase this to ⅔ if you want a stronger pumpkin flavor. Portioning is important, otherwise your result may turn out gummy. But keep in mind that you are looking for a no-knead wet dough, so expect it to be a bit rougher around the edges. If you've ever had European-style bread, the soda water replacement will create a similar texture. You can expect a delicate center encased in a crunchy exterior, common found in freely baked breads. If your dough is looking a bit too dry you can add extra seltzer, but pay careful attention so as to not drown your mixture.
Once combined, your dough will need to proof before it is ready to go in the oven. This is where you'll need a proofing container — like Banneton's 9-Inch Bread Proofing Basket from Amazon — but any mixing bowl will do (just ensure it's well-covered). Set aside a couple of autumnal films to watch while you wait. After, you can pop your dough into a preheated Dutch oven to bake.
There are various ways you can enhance your pumpkin bread. For an extra crunchy loaf, a bit of melted butter on top will add texture during the bake. Add pumpkin pie spice, which includes cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, for more festive flavor. If you want a prominent orange color payoff, you could incorporate turmeric powder. Rosemary would also make for a lovely addition to the savory flavors of your bake, and a nice garnish to finish it off.