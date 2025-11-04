A Cozy Fall Pumpkin Bread Is Just 3 Ingredients Away

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of pumpkin bread, you generally imagine a sweet, cake-like recipe more in the category of quick bread. But you can also use pumpkin to make a savory bread that's crusty on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Even better, you only need three ingredients to pull it off: Sparkling water, self-rising flour, and pumpkin puree. But before you start, there's one important step you can't skip when adding pumpkin puree to baked goods. Whether you're using homemade roasted pumpkin or substituting canned puree, it's imperative that you remove the excess moisture by bundling it in a cheesecloth or thick paper towel and squeezing it out first.

Unlike the pumpkin, though, you can't substitute the self-rising flour. It includes a vital leavening agent to help the bread rise in place of the yeast these types of breads usually call for. However, if it's all you have, you can turn all-purpose flour into self-rising flour with two staple ingredients: Salt and baking soda.

Notably, this recipe is a riff on a classic club soda bread, which replaces eggs with sparkling water — about a quarter-cup of seltzer per egg. Common in vegan baking, this is a well-used method across many recipes. Sparkling water acts as a leavening agent because of the bubbles expelled during the baking process. If this method is new to you, it's important to grab club soda that is as carbonated as possible. The fizzier your water, the more desirable the final product will be, so make sure you carefully check the labels before purchasing. Getting the right amount of bubbles into your dough is crucial, otherwise the bread won't rise properly, and you'll be left with a loaf that is too dense to enjoy.