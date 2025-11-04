4 Reasons Your Cookies Could Be Coming Out Flat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For such a simple dessert, cookies can sure be finicky. Small changes in ingredient amounts, baking temperature, dough ball size, and more can all transform the flavor and texture of your surely mouthwatering circular confection. Of course, everyone has their own preferences: Some want their cookies hardly baked in the center while others are firmly on team crispy cookie (and so on). We even acknowledge that for some, a thin, flat disc is far superior to a mound of tall, soft cookie dough.

But, if that's not your goal, we've got your back with four solutions to fix your flat cookies exclusively shared with Chowhound by expert Vaughn Vreeland, the supervising video producer for NYT Cooking who literally wrote the book — "Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat" — on the classic dessert. Turns out, there are several reasons your cookies can turn out flat, ranging from ingredients — Vreeland says, "Every ingredient in a cookie contributes a great deal to its structure and texture," after all — to some more technical aspects of baking. Most of all, don't panic; learning from your common cookie-baking mistakes is the best way to make better cookies in the end.