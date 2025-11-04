Trader Joe's Affordable Hidden Coffee Gem That Deserves A Spot In Your Morning Routine
If you're a Trader Joe's fan, you've perused their extensive coffee aisle. Like many of the grocery chain's other items, you'll notice the packs of coffee changing as the store brings in new blends and old ones disappear from the shelves. Many of these colorful, fleeting packs are part of Trader Joe's Small Lot Coffees, which are sourced from all over the world and roasted in small batches to give customers a taste of something different. One of these, the Zamora Ecuador Small Lot Coffee, made it onto Chowhound's rundown of the 10 best-tasting cheap coffee brands. At $11.99 for a 12-ounce pack, this coffee is a pocket-friendly purchase, especially when you take into account how little Ecuadorian coffee one comes across.
This is because, in recent years, Ecuadorian coffee production has shrunk, making java from this popular coffee-growing region even more expensive. As a result, when you spot the bright green bag of Zamora Ecuador Small Lot Coffee during your next visit to Trader Joe's, pick it up. The medium roast whole bean coffee has notes of dark chocolate, molasses, and nutmeg, with medium levels of acidity. If you're used to the well-rounded flavors of Colombian coffee, which is much more ubiquitous, this Ecuadorian variety may take some getting used to.
However, its strengths gradually become apparent, and Ecuadorian coffees generally have some juicy, fruity notes too. Make it in an automatic drip or French press as part of your morning routine, but note that Trader Joe's Small Lot coffees are limited-time products, so you may have to switch your morning coffee if it disappears from the shelves. Thankfully, there are other great small-batch coffees to pick up too.
Keep a look out for Trader Joe's Small Lot Coffees' greatest hits
Since Trader Joe's Small Lot coffees come in limited batches (and also because the chain rotates its selection of products so frequently), these regional beans appear and disappear from the shelves. Therefore, it's a good idea to keep an eye out for some of the more exceptional ones they've come out with. Stock up on them, but don't buy too much, since coffee, even when stored properly, loses flavor and aroma over time. One of the best-tasting Small Lot coffees you should pick up whenever you spot it is the Uganda Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon Small Lot Coffee.
Grown in the foothills of Uganda's snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains, this coffee exemplifies what makes Trader Joe's Small Lots such a boon for curious coffee lovers. Another exceptional find is the Chiapas Small Lot from Mexico — a small-batch coffee that Trader Joe's customers keep begging the chain to bring back. The Cerro Mogotón Small Lot coffee from Nicaragua, which has notes of caramel and baked apples, and Mae Kha Jan Chiang Rai Small Lot coffee from Thailand's Golden Triangle region, have also caught our attention.
The latter has been getting rave reviews from buyers, who pointed to its delectable cherry and dark chocolate notes alongside how easy it is to brew multiple different ways. Notably, while particular Small Lot coffees are best suited to specific ways of making coffee, the beans from Thailand offer up a full-bodied sip with a variety of extraction methods. Finally, for those who absolutely need their morning cuppa, stock up on a good Trader Joe's coffee that's rotated less often so you have a consistent cup to fall back on for those days you feel less adventurous.