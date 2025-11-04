Trader Joe's Affordable Hidden Coffee Gem That Deserves A Spot In Your Morning Routine

If you're a Trader Joe's fan, you've perused their extensive coffee aisle. Like many of the grocery chain's other items, you'll notice the packs of coffee changing as the store brings in new blends and old ones disappear from the shelves. Many of these colorful, fleeting packs are part of Trader Joe's Small Lot Coffees, which are sourced from all over the world and roasted in small batches to give customers a taste of something different. One of these, the Zamora Ecuador Small Lot Coffee, made it onto Chowhound's rundown of the 10 best-tasting cheap coffee brands. At $11.99 for a 12-ounce pack, this coffee is a pocket-friendly purchase, especially when you take into account how little Ecuadorian coffee one comes across.

This is because, in recent years, Ecuadorian coffee production has shrunk, making java from this popular coffee-growing region even more expensive. As a result, when you spot the bright green bag of Zamora Ecuador Small Lot Coffee during your next visit to Trader Joe's, pick it up. The medium roast whole bean coffee has notes of dark chocolate, molasses, and nutmeg, with medium levels of acidity. If you're used to the well-rounded flavors of Colombian coffee, which is much more ubiquitous, this Ecuadorian variety may take some getting used to.

However, its strengths gradually become apparent, and Ecuadorian coffees generally have some juicy, fruity notes too. Make it in an automatic drip or French press as part of your morning routine, but note that Trader Joe's Small Lot coffees are limited-time products, so you may have to switch your morning coffee if it disappears from the shelves. Thankfully, there are other great small-batch coffees to pick up too.