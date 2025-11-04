The Canned Aldi Item To Stock Up On For Dinner This Week
Whether you're meal prepping for a week or feeding a large household, a bargain is always good news when you're batch cooking. Some shoppers might not have shaken off some of the myths about shopping in Aldi, but those who have set foot in the aisles of this Germany-based grocery store chain know that deals and discounts are abundant. For those looking to stock up on a product that works in several recipes and doesn't break the bank, a versatile canned good from Aldi might be the answer; look out for Aldi's Happy Harvest Diced Tomatoes the next time you do your weekly shopping trip.
Happy Harvest is an Aldi brand that makes a variety of canned items such as mixed vegetables, sweet corn, tomato paste, and mushrooms. Aldi's 14.5-ounce canned tomatoes are loved by shoppers because of their rich texture and taste. The tomatoes also get the thumbs up from home cooks because they are chopped small (no excessively chunky tomatoes in sight) which contributes to the smooth taste. Shoppers also note the soft texture of the tomatoes which sets it apart from the store's canned tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, and tomato sauce. The diced tomatoes add flavor to a variety of dishes such as soups, salsas, and pasta-based dishes. There are also various ways to cook with these saucy tomatoes, whether you opt to drain the extra liquid or toss everything together to create one delicious dish. The extra benefit is the low price point, usually around $1 per can, but you may even find some stores across the nation selling the saucy staple for less than a dollar.
Dinner ideas with Aldi's Happy Harvest diced tomatoes
Canned items are must-haves in the pantry, and diced tomatoes are one of the most versatile items to upgrade a meal. The best one-pot dishes are ideal for quick and fuss-free dinners and tomatoes are often a base in these. Aldi's chopped tomatoes are grown in the U.S. and free of certified synthetic colors, offering a truly tomato-rich flavor. There's more than one kind to choose from, too; Happy Harvest also produces diced tomatoes canned with basil, garlic, and oregano, as well as fire-roasted diced tomatoes and petite diced tomatoes – all listed at around $0.99 to $1.29 on Aldi's website. Unlike some popular brands, there's no muted or metallic flavors, leaving you with an impressive full-bodied dish.
You can make a vegetarian version of chili by adding pinto, black and kidney beans along with sautéed aromatic vegetables like onions, garlic, red bell peppers, carrots with pantry staple seasonings like cumin, oregano, and chili powder. Pasta-lovers know that nothing beats a simple but flavorful tomato sauce poured over pasta. Aldi's canned tomatoes can also be used as a base for a one-of-a-kind tomato-based sauce like marinara or Bolognese sauce. For a Bolognese sauce, canned diced tomatoes will be best for a smoother consistency. If you'd like to try something beyond a classic pasta dish, you can pair your diced tomatoes with rice instead. Aldi even recommends using them in a perfectly smoky one-pot dish with rice, chicken, bell peppers, leeks, chicken stock and various pantry staple spices such as paprika, cumin, chili flakes, and turmeric to awaken the tastebuds. The sweetness of the tinned tomatoes paired with smoky paprika seasoning and mild spice makes a savory and balanced meal you'll want to recreate over again.