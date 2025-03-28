The 5 Best Sweet Red Wines For Beginners

From notes of smoked tobacco to oak trees, red wines are full of unique flavors. While this range of tastes is compelling to some, it's daunting to others. For those, white wine is a much more approachable category with its sweet, floral-leaning flavors. Still, for those curious about red wine, there are sweet reds out there. Whether these drinks have high levels of residual sugar left over from the grapes after fermentation or strong fruity flavors that trick our tastebuds, there are plenty of options to try.

If you're still wary of the vast selection, you don't have to jump right in blind. This expansive category of drinks has something for everyone, and we're here to help narrow the pool. While each style can come in a range of flavors, from dry to sweet, we have some suggestions for approachable wines newbies can start with.