Skip The Fancy Labels, Aldi Has The Best Almond Milk At An Unbeatable Price

If cow's milk isn't your thing, you're lucky to be living in a golden age for milk alternatives. From almond, oat, pea protein, and coconut to cashew, soy, and even macadamia, there's never been a bigger selection of plant-based milks to try. But with so much to choose from, it's actually harder than ever to zero in on a milk alternative that's both delicious and affordable enough to pour over your cereal every morning. For our money at Chowhound, however, nobody can beat Aldi's Friendly Farms almond milk.

Aldi shoppers know that despite the no-frills layout, eating well with dietary restrictions doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, people with dairy, gluten and other allergies, as well as folks following vegetarian and vegan diets, are some of the quirky discount grocery store's most loyal customers. In the case of Aldi's almond milk, the case is clear: It tastes good and it's cheap. The Friendly Farms half-gallon has a creamy, natural flavor with no pulpy mouthfeel or salty aftertaste like other leading brands. It also clocks in at around $2.50 for a 64-ounce carton, which is nearly as half the price of its name-brand competitors depending on where you shop.